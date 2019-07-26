North American Standalone Mobile Forms Market 2019 - New Strategies, Target Markets, and Growth Potential

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Mobile Forms Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the North American standalone mobile forms market. Leading providers are profiled. In addition, market trends and issues, drivers and challenges, the competitive landscape, and potential growth opportunities are defined and discussed.

Mobile digital forms remain a key entry point for companies that want to embark on the digital transformation journey. These solutions offer a - hard-dollar ROI when companies replace their manual paper processes with wireless, near real-time data exchange via workers' mobile devices. Mobile forms solutions are also designed to be quickly deployed and are typically priced on a subscription basis.

Leaders in this market are modeling a number of best practices. Some key players are moving away from focusing upon a single product category to creating and marketing a larger platform solution. As a result, in addition to continuing to satisfy small and mid-sized business (SMB) needs, the pressure is on today's mobile forms leaders to augment their portfolios and technology roadmaps to better support the more sophisticated requirements of the large enterprise sector.

The major drivers behind adopting a mobile forms solution, in addition to its clear and positive financial benefits, include strong line of business involvement in the purchase decision. LOB heads recognize the mobile forms value proposition, appreciate the vendors' focus on ease of administration and use, and like having the option to bring in the vendor's professional services team if needed.

While dwindling in number, purchase barriers still do exist. These are primarily centered on the potential customer's fear of change and also the realization that digitizing current paper processes may require a significant investment in upfront time and effort.

Common industry targets include Field Services, Manufacturing, Health Care, Energy Extraction, Government, Retail, Utilities, Construction and Engineering.

Mobile forms leaders are in the midst of an important shift in target markets, product definition, and partnerships. This study allows forms providers to benchmark against best-in-class participants. It also outlines what prospective customers should be looking for when evaluating forms vendors.

Key Issues Addressed

Which providers are proactively participating in the standalone mobile digital forms market?

What are the major trends and best practices that have emerged around mobile forms solutions?

How are providers innovating and differentiating?

What partnership opportunities exist for software vendors that need mobile forms expertise?

Are vertical-specific offerings and capabilities available?

What growth opportunities exist for today's providers?

What criteria should be used to evaluate potential solutions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview - Mobile Forms Market

Defining Mobile Forms

Mobile Forms - Key Issues and Trends

3. Drivers and Restraints - Mobile Forms Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Competitive Environment - Mobile Forms Market

Competitive Assessment

Transformation in the Mobile Forms Industry

Actsoft Inc.

GoCanvas

Merge Mobile (FastField)

ProntoForms Corporation

Weever Apps Inc.

5. Growth Opportunities for Providers in the Mobile Forms Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - The Large Enterprise

Growth Opportunity 2 - Competitor Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4 - High-Touch Post-Sale Relationship

Growth Opportunity 5 - Professional Services

Strategic Imperatives for Mobile Forms Providers

6. The Last Word

The Last Word

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix



