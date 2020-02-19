North American Transparent Films & Tapes Industry 2019-2024: Focus on Healthcare & Lifestyle Markets
Feb 19, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Films and Tapes in Healthcare and Lifestyle Markets in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the North American transparent films and tapes market. The scope of this study includes the transparent films and tapes that are used as direct wound dressings, support or substrate for other dressings, and also to hold wearable devices. The transparent films and tapes market is diverse, with segmentation based on the end-users and applications.
Transparent films and tapes are segmented by applications in the healthcare sector (including hospital and OTC wound and ostomy care applications) and in the lifestyle sector [including wearable devices (patches), veterinary care, tattoo & body art aftercare applications]. The base year for the study is 2019, with forecasts running up to 2024. Revenue is defined as manufacturers (films suppliers) revenue, which is generated by transparent films and tapes to manufacturers (both brand owners and contractors) of wound dressings and wearable device products.
Market Insights
The total transparent films and tapes in healthcare and lifestyle markets in North America generated $220.3 million in 2019 and it is likely to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% to reach $365.2 million by 2024.
The diversity of applications for transparent films and tapes in North America healthcare (OTC and hospital-based wound care and ostomy care) and lifestyle (stick-to-skin wearable devices, tattoo & body art aftercare, veterinary care) as moist wound dressings, support for other wound dressings, and also as substrate to devices will drive their demand.
The total transparent films and tapes in healthcare and lifestyle markets in North America comprise major end-use markets: healthcare market $104.5 million (47.4%) and lifestyle market $115.8 million (52.6%).
All transparent films and tapes to be placed on the skin must be clean for use. About 95.0% of film dressings are sterilized and are used for wound and ostomy care, OTC wound applications, veterinary care, and tattoo aftercare. Films and tapes for mounting wearable devices are usually not sterilized.
In the past, film dressings were classified as advanced wound dressings. However, in recent years, many suppliers have removed the films dressing from their advanced wound dressings category or business group and have transferred them into the general marketing of supplies.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Research Scope
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Strategic Fact Sheet
- Transparent Films and Tapes Market - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes Market - Top Growth Factors
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-use Sectors
- CEOs' Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Transparent Films and Tapes - Introduction
- Revenue Forecast - Total Market
- Revenue Forecast by Market Sectors
- Role of Sterilized Products - Total Market
- Approvals - Class I Medical Devices
- Approvals - Class II Medical Devices
- Approvals - Veterinary Care Products
- Approvals for Materials and Facilities
3. Value Chain and Distribution Analysis
- Value Chain - Demand and Supply Sides
- Value Chain - End Markets
- Distribution Pattern and Care Settings
4. Transparent Films and Tapes in Healthcare Market
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Healthcare Market - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Healthcare Market - Top Growth Factors
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segments
- Usage Highlights
5. Transparent Films and Tapes in Hospital Wound Care Segment
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Hospital Wound Care Segment - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Hospital Wound Care Segment - Top Growth Factors
- Revenue Forecast
- Usage Highlights
6. Transparent Films and Tapes in Ostomy Care Segment
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Ostomy Care Segment - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Ostomy Care Segment - Top Growth Factors
- Revenue Forecast
- Usage Highlights
- End-market Competitive Structure - Wound and Ostomy Care Segments
- End-market Dressing Brands - Wound and Ostomy Care Segments
7. Transparent Films and Tapes in OTC Wound Care Segment
- Transparent Films and Tapes in OTC Wound Care Segment - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes in OTC Wound Care Segment - Top Growth Factors
- Revenue Forecast
- Usage Highlights
8. Transparent Films and Tapes in Lifestyle Market
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Lifestyle Market - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Lifestyle Market - Top Growth Factors
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segments
9. Transparent Films and Tapes in Stick-to-skin Wearable Devices Segment
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Stick-to-skin Wearable Devices Segment - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Stick-to-skin Wearable Devices Segment - Top Growth Factors
- Revenue Forecast
- Film Materials
- Usage Highlights
- Conversion Highlights
- Examples of End-market Technologies
- End-market Regional Shares - Wearable Devices, All Categories
- End-market Application Shares - Wearable Devices, All Categories
- End-market Competitive Structure - Wearable Devices, All Categories
10. Transparent Films and Tapes in Veterinary Care Segment
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Veterinary Care Segment - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Veterinary Care Segment - Top Growth Factors
- Revenue Forecast
- Usage Highlights
11. Transparent Films and Tapes in Veterinary Care Segment - End-market Competitive Structure
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Tattoo & Body Art Aftercare Segment
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Tattoo & Body Art Aftercare Segment - Dashboard
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Tattoo & Body Art Aftercare Segment - Top Growth Factors
- Revenue Forecast
- Usage Highlights
- Transparent Films and Tapes in Tattoo & Body Art Aftercare Segment - End-market Competitive Structure
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Wearable Device Trends
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Tattoo & Body Piercing Aftercare
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Partnerships with Converters
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Sterilized and Non-sterilized
- Strategic Imperatives for Transparent Films and Tapes Market
13. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h84ws0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article