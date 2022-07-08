North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Just Diagnosed Lung Cancer in North Carolina To Call the Lawyers at Danziger & De Llano About Compensation if Before 1982 They Had Heavy Navy-Workplace Asbestos Exposure

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are part of a national initiative to educate Navy Veterans and people who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 and who have just been diagnosed with lung cancer---and we want to make certain they might get compensated. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes.

Asbestos Lung Cancer Compensation Asbestos Warning Sign-Lung Cancer

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or person in North Carolina and he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982 please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000--if the person we have just described has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-within the last 12 months.

"To get the best possible compensation results it is vital a person like this be able to get specific about how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work as the team at Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000." https://meso.dandell.com

The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's is focused in on people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Asheville, Wilmington or anywhere in North Carolina.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Bragg, a worker at one of North Carolina's dozens of power plants, steel mill workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, insulators, millwrights, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://meso.dandell.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate