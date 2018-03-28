Northern Light Extends Its Content Partnership Business Strategy Through New Alliance with ProQuest

BOSTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light®, a provider of machine learning-powered knowledge management platforms for market research and competitive intelligence, has extended its content partnership strategy through an alliance with ProQuest, which this month added Northern Light Life Sciences Conference Abstracts to the content available in its ProQuest Dialog™ information service. ProQuest curates content that matters to the advancement of knowledge, assembling an archive of billions of vetted, indexed documents.

Northern Light

For Northern Light, the alliance with ProQuest represents the continuation of a partnership business strategy that began several years ago. Northern Light currently has content distribution partnerships with ProQuest, Comtex, Wolters Kluwer Health, and Thomson Reuters.

The Northern Light Life Sciences Conference Abstracts collection features nearly 2.8 million abstracts and posters from more than 3,800 conferences since 2010.

"With millions of authors addressing thousands of diseases and drugs, Northern Light is a key source of early data from studies and clinical trials," said Michael Rai, General Manager of ProQuest's corporate market. "We are pleased to partner with Northern Light, which fills a gap for ProQuest Dialog customers doing groundbreaking pharmaceutical and biomedical research."

"Because Northern Light carefully curates our proprietary content sets, other business information providers see great value in them," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "It is a testimony to the quality of our content that companies like ProQuest want to partner with us."

In addition to the Life Sciences Conference Abstracts collection, Northern Light makes available the Northern Light Business News collection for license to distribution partners and corporate clients. The business news collection provides an index of 40,000 news articles per day from 6,500 hand-selected industry and technology news websites and is optimized for competitive intelligence, industry analysis, and social and technology trend tracking.

About Northern Light

Northern Light has been providing strategic research platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. The company pioneered the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence for the automated analysis and extraction of meaning from large collections of market research and competitive intelligence. Northern Light's current clients include 10 of Boston Consulting Group's 50 "Most Innovative Companies" of 2016, and Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 250,000 users of its strategic research portals. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has unique content aggregation partnerships with more than 150 of the world's leading syndicated technology and industry research publishers, aggregates business and technology news from over 6,500 news sources, and is a charter member of the Center for Complex Systems and Enterprises at the Stevens Institute of Technology.

Media Contact:

David Domeshek

192419@email4pr.com

508-873-7068

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northern-light-extends-its-content-partnership-business-strategy-through-new-alliance-with-proquest-300620750.html

SOURCE Northern Light

Related Links

http://www.northernlight.com

