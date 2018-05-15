Northern Virginia-Based Private Security Services Company Focuses on Experience, Integrity and Professionalism

Charles Thies, Sentinel's founder, has 24 years of law enforcement, private security and information systems security experience. Joseph Anderson, the company's operations manager, served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as part of the infantry and security forces within the Washington, DC area. He also has over 14 years of management and high-end clientele customer service experience.

Experience and training gives Sentinel its edge. In addition to its management team, all personal protection specialists, investigators and private security personnel are former law enforcement officers, retired federal agents, former military personnel and private security professionals. In-service training keeps Sentinel up-to-date on the latest tools and methods to mitigate ever-changing risks.

"Security should not to be taken lightly. People are putting their businesses and their lives in our care. For us, integrity, experience and professionalism are vital in selecting a company to keep you safe. That is why our goal is to provide services that exceed our clients' expectations," explains Thies.

Additional services include digital forensics. Sentinel's certified forensic investigators, litigation support experts, and cyber-security specialists have a proven track record in the areas of crimes against children, hackings, white-collar crimes, criminal defense, employment issues, intellectual property theft, internal investigations and family law.

Sentinel offers free consultations to help identify a company or individual's security needs, their goals and their budget.

Founded in 2018, Sentinel Integrated Services is a concierge private security services company committed to delivering distinguished private security solutions and private investigations that exceed their clients' expectations.

