Northgate Drives Into New Markets with Infor

Northgate provides a range of LCV hire propositions to over 5,000 business customers, from fully flexible to minimum term contracts (12 months or more, as an alternative to leasing). In addition to flexibility, their value proposition includes cost management with no upfront deposit and support inclusive maintenance, servicing and breakdown cover.

Infor EAM will help handle the maintenance and condition of the Northgate fleet of over 40,000 vehicles. A major anticipated benefit is the improved visibility of the ancillary inventory that is used to augment the vehicles according to customer requirements. There are also future plans to integrate the capabilities of Infor EAM with telematics and connected vehicle technology within the fleet.

Deployed via the cloud, as part of an extensive replacement of heavily customized legacy software, Infor CloudSuite Equipment Rental was chosen because of the keen fit between the capabilities of the software and the processes Northgate wanted to develop. Infor was also chosen on the basis of its expertise in the rental industry, its commitment to cloud and the strength of its implementation team.

"Our previous system was based on on-premise, manufacturing ERP rather than the cloud based asset management that would truly reflect our business," said Richard Harris, UK IT director, Northgate. "Our investment and commitment here is to develop a platform that helps to realize the ambitious growth plans for the UK business, including targeting adjacent markets. We expect to see immediate benefits by eliminating customizations in the software and then quickly move on to improved visibility and new offerings to increase revenue."

"This is a textbook example of new technology delivering on both fronts," said Phil Lewis, vice-president, solution consulting, EMEA, Infor. "Firstly cloud will help deliver system efficiency, while the additional functionality and capabilities following the digital transformation will help Northgate with new product and service innovation. For Northgate this will defend its position in flexible hire but also support its clear strategy for growth. In order for the software to support such plans, a strong industry focus and commitment to cloud are critical, and that is just what we will deliver."

