Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $25.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $7.3 million, or 40.8%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $17.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were 8.40% and 1.08% compared to 6.15% and 0.75% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share payable on May 17, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 3, 2018. This is the 94th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of March 31, 2018, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.1%.

In making this announcement, William J. Wagner, Chairman and CEO, noted, "We are pleased that the strategies employed over the past two years to simplify our business model and focus on our core competencies had a noticeable impact on our first quarter operating results. Primarily as a result of the divestiture last year of both our Maryland offices and retirement services business, combined with the closure of our consumer finance subsidiary, operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 decreased $4.2 million or almost 6% over the previous year. With a greater focus on our core competencies of lending and deposit gathering, we were pleased to realize net loan growth in the first quarter of $88.9 million, or 4.4% on an annualized basis. In addition, deposits grew this quarter by $158.5 million, or 8.1%, on an annualized basis, with $102.7 million of that growth coming from checking accounts. Finally, due primarily to the combined decreases in operating expenses and income taxes, with the latter attributable to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017, our annualized return on assets for the quarter was 1.08%, the first time in recent history that core earnings exceeded 1.00% of assets."

Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 1.5%, to $81.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $80.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This increase is due primarily to a $2.4 million, or 3.0%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $791,000, or 35.6%, increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities. These increases were primarily the result of increases in the average balance of loans receivable and mortgage-backed securities of $116.8 million and $86.4 million, respectively. Additionally, the average yield on loans receivable and mortgage-backed securities increased by seven and 28 basis points, respectively. Partially offsetting these improvements was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $993,000, or 18.2%, due to the recent increase in market interest rates. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to increase to 3.72% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 3.62% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $428,000, or 9.2%, to $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This decrease is due primarily to the improvement in the historical loss rates for commercial loans when compared to last year. Additionally, reserves in the first half of 2017 were elevated in connection with the closure of the Company's consumer finance subsidiary. Also, total nonaccrual loans decreased to $58.7 million, or 0.74% of total loans at March 31, 2018 from $73.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2017.

Noninterest income increased by $284,000, or 1.3%, to $21.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $21.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Contributing to this increase was an increase in other operating income of $857,000, or 59.9%, which is primarily attributable to the growth in fee income associated with commercial lending activity. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in loss on real estate owned of $479,000, or 714.9%, to $546,000 for the current quarter compared to $67,000 for the prior year's quarter, primarily as a result of the sale of one commercial property.

Noninterest expense decreased by $4.2 million, or 5.9%, to $67.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $71.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This decrease resulted primarily from a $1.8 million, or 4.6%, decrease in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to restructuring that occurred during 2017, including the closure of the Company's consumer finance subsidiary and the sale of the Company's three Maryland offices and retirement services business. Additionally, office operations decreased by $814,000, or 19.3%, due primarily to internal initiatives designed to reduce customer fraud related losses.

Income tax expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 13.8%, despite an increase in income before taxes of $6.1 million, or 23.7%. As a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017, the Company's effective tax rate, which includes both federal and state income taxes, decreased to 21.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 31.2% for last year's quarter.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,158



77,710



431,948

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $771,110, $800,094 and $874,446, respectively) 757,976



792,535



876,047

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $27,324, $29,667 and $42,285, respectively) 27,709



29,678



41,888

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 977,843



899,923



1,349,883













Residential mortgage loans held for sale —



3,128



1,595

Residential mortgage loans 2,772,148



2,773,075



2,704,474

Home equity loans 1,288,361



1,310,355



1,305,394

Consumer loans 686,038



671,389



643,105

Commercial real estate loans 2,512,257



2,454,726



2,378,474

Commercial loans 623,463



580,736



530,046

Total loans receivable 7,882,267



7,793,409



7,563,088

Allowance for loan losses (55,211)



(56,795)



(61,104)

Loans receivable, net 7,827,056



7,736,614



7,501,984













Assets held-for-sale —



—



150,940

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,694



11,733



7,362

Accrued interest receivable 23,051



23,352



20,945

Real estate owned, net 4,041



5,666



6,242

Premises and Equipment, net 148,184



151,944



159,823

Bank owned life insurance 172,537



171,547



172,516

Goodwill 307,420



307,420



307,420

Other intangible assets 24,149



25,669



30,684

Other assets 29,004



30,066



23,724

Total assets $ 9,520,979



9,363,934



9,731,523













Liabilities and Shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,679,853



1,610,409



1,530,026

Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,476,177



1,442,928



1,448,503

Money market deposit accounts 1,707,837



1,707,450



1,827,028

Savings deposits 1,701,022



1,653,579



1,685,103

Time deposits 1,420,600



1,412,623



1,495,095

Total deposits 7,985,489



7,826,989



7,985,755













Liabilities held-for-sale —



—



220,627

Borrowed funds 104,558



108,238



137,191

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 43,654



40,825



40,470

Accrued interest payable 528



460



586

Other liabilities 60,283



68,485



58,118

Junior subordinated debentures 111,213



111,213



111,213

Total liabilities 8,305,725



8,156,210



8,553,960













Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 102,599,662 shares, 102,394,828 shares and 101,987,942 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,026



1,027



1,020

Paid-in-capital 734,065



730,719



723,055

Retained earnings 522,384



508,058



480,309

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,221)



(32,080)



(26,821)

Total shareholders' equity 1,215,254



1,207,724



1,177,563

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,520,979



9,363,934



9,731,523













Equity to assets 12.76 %

12.90 %

12.10 % Tangible common equity to assets 9.62 %

9.68 %

8.94 % Book value per share $ 11.84



11.79



11.55

Tangible book value per share $ 8.61



8.54



8.23

Closing market price per share $ 16.56



16.73



16.84

Full time equivalent employees 2,105



2,106



2,328

Number of banking offices 172



172



176



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 85,220



87,154



85,373



84,714



82,751

Mortgage-backed securities 3,013



3,016



3,118



2,987



2,222

Taxable investment securities 678



805



957



981



1,006

Tax-free investment securities 390



449



476



529



569

FHLB dividends 97



78



63



50



59

Interest-earning deposits 135



59



244



536



660

Total interest income 89,533



91,561



90,231



89,797



87,267





















Interest expense:

















Deposits 6,458



5,971



5,795



5,826



5,465

Borrowed funds 1,308



1,350



1,199



1,240



1,225

Total interest expense 7,766



7,321



6,994



7,066



6,690





















Net interest income 81,767



84,240



83,237



82,731



80,577

Provision for loan losses 4,209



6,525



3,027



5,562



4,637

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 77,558



77,715



80,210



77,169



75,940





















Noninterest income:

















Gain/ (loss) on sale of investments 153



(369)



1,497



3



17

Service charges and fees 11,899



12,527



12,724



12,749



11,717

Trust and other financial services income 4,031



4,290



4,793



4,600



4,304

Insurance commission income 2,749



1,874



1,992



2,353



2,794

Loss on real estate owned, net (546)



(307)



(193)



(230)



(67)

Income from bank owned life insurance 990



2,295



1,078



1,652



1,068

Mortgage banking income 224



225



519



434



240

Gain on sale of offices —



—



—



17,186



—

Other operating income 2,288



2,370



2,184



2,730



1,431

Total noninterest income 21,788



22,905



24,594



41,477



21,504





















Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 36,510



39,293



36,556



38,175



38,272

Premises and occupancy costs 7,307



7,293



6,951



7,103



7,516

Office operations 3,408



4,011



3,939



4,170



4,222

Collections expense 512



1,179



568



553



549

Processing expenses 9,706



9,888



9,650



9,639



9,909

Marketing expenses 2,140



2,125



2,488



2,846



2,148

Federal deposit insurance premiums 717



724



771



856



1,167

Professional services 2,277



2,945



2,321



2,452



2,575

Amortization of intangible assets 1,520



1,575



1,691



1,749



1,749

Real estate owned expense 292



195



310



217



282

Restructuring/ acquisition expense —



164



1,398



2,634



223

Other expense 3,032



2,504



2,156



2,868



3,034

Total noninterest expense 67,421



71,896



68,799



73,262



71,646

Income before income taxes 31,925



28,724



36,005



45,384



25,798





















Income tax expense 6,940



6,576



12,414



14,402



8,052

Net income $ 24,985



22,148



23,591



30,982



17,746





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.25



0.22



0.23



0.31



0.18

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24



0.22



0.23



0.30



0.17





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 101,598,928



101,293,307



101,163,534



100,950,772



100,653,277

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 103,136,497



102,643,726



102,564,476



102,449,693



102,480,549





















Annualized return on average equity 8.40 %

7.31 %

7.81 %

10.48 %

6.15 % Annualized return on average assets 1.08 %

0.94 %

0.99 %

1.30 %

0.75 % Annualized return on tangible common equity 11.47 %

10.05 %

10.74 %

14.44 %

8.57 %



















Efficiency ratio * 63.64 %

65.48 %

60.94 %

64.36 %

68.25 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.84 %

2.97 %

2.76 %

2.89 %

2.94 %

* Excludes gain on sale of offices, restructuring/ acquisition expenses, and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset quality (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 123



70



318



841



1,864

Home equity loans 269



615



439



158



1,244

Consumer loans 178



317



260



379



633

Commercial real estate loans 11,355



10,080



10,646



16,189



13,347

Commercial loans 2,381



4,178



4,098



5,262



5,335

Total nonaccrual loans current $ 14,306



15,260



15,761



22,829



22,423





















Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,290



509



200



181



1,001

Home equity loans 232



167



466



164



328

Consumer loans 224



239



200



169



218

Commercial real estate loans 975



1,928



597



474



1,970

Commercial loans 140



25



—



32



328

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 2,861



2,868



1,463



1,020



3,845





















Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 755



703



892



896



704

Home equity loans 465



874



499



326



408

Consumer loans 224



500



405



342



242

Commercial real estate loans 399



1,104



5,895



2,233



540

Commercial loans 80



69



3



—



23

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,923



3,250



7,694



3,797



1,917





















Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 10,660



13,509



11,785



11,637



11,911

Home equity loans 6,707



7,251



6,295



5,744



6,194

Consumer finance loans 3



199



332



536



471

Consumer loans 2,931



3,617



3,244



2,273



2,888

Commercial real estate loans 16,145



15,361



22,583



21,295



20,897

Commercial loans 3,144



3,140



4,177



3,642



2,744

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 39,590



43,077



48,416



45,127



45,105





















Total nonaccrual loans $ 58,680



64,455



73,334



72,773



73,290





















Total nonaccrual loans $ 58,680



64,455



73,334



72,773



73,290

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing 210



502



398



182



265

Nonperforming loans 58,890



64,957



73,732



72,955



73,555

Real estate owned, net 4,041



5,666



5,462



6,030



6,242

Nonperforming assets $ 62,931



70,623



79,194



78,985



79,797





















Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 11,217



12,285



17,809



17,873



18,273

Accruing troubled debt restructuring 19,749



19,819



20,660



23,987



25,305

Total troubled debt restructuring $ 30,966



32,104



38,469



41,860



43,578





















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.75 %

0.83 %

0.95 %

0.95 %

0.97 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.66 %

0.75 %

0.84 %

0.83 %

0.82 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.70 %

0.73 %

0.74 %

0.82 %

0.81 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 93.75 %

87.43 %

77.16 %

86.20 %

83.07 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by credit quality indicators (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2018

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard

**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,755,078



—



17,070



—



—



2,772,148

Home equity loans

1,279,137



—



9,224



—



—



1,288,361

Consumer loans

682,433



—



3,605



—



—



686,038

Total Personal Banking

4,716,648



—



29,899



—



—



4,746,547

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,256,054



57,690



198,513



—



—



2,512,257

Commercial loans

557,613



19,147



46,703



—



—



623,463

Total Commercial Banking

2,813,667



76,837



245,216



—



—



3,135,720

Total loans

$ 7,530,315



76,837



275,115



—



—



7,882,267



























At December 31, 2017























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,758,465



—



17,738



—



—



2,776,203

Home equity loans

1,300,277



—



10,078



—



—



1,310,355

Consumer loans

666,629



—



4,760



—



—



671,389

Total Personal Banking

4,725,371



—



32,576



—



—



4,757,947

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,216,326



83,537



154,863







—



2,454,726

Commercial loans

511,035



19,297



50,404







—



580,736

Total Commercial Banking

2,727,361



102,834



205,267



—



—



3,035,462

Total loans

$ 7,452,732



102,834



237,843



—



—



7,793,409



























At September 30, 2017























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,725,060



—



18,166



—



—



2,743,226

Home equity loans

1,302,036



—



11,399



—



—



1,313,435

Consumer loans

669,532



—



4,388



—



—



673,920

Total Personal Banking

4,696,628



—



33,953



—



—



4,730,581

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,196,510



56,118



146,258



—



—



2,398,886

Commercial loans

526,824



18,924



50,923



—



—



596,671

Total Commercial Banking

2,723,334



75,042



197,181



—



—



2,995,557

Total loans

$ 7,419,962



75,042



231,134



—



—



7,726,138



























At June 30, 2017























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,718,866



—



16,916



—



—



2,735,782

Home equity loans

1,307,022



—



8,699



—



—



1,315,721

Consumer loans

655,149



—



2,976



—



—



658,125

Total Personal Banking

4,681,037



—



28,591



—



—



4,709,628

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,178,996



67,826



149,841



—



—



2,396,663

Commercial loans

521,520



10,269



48,657



—



—



580,446

Total Commercial Banking

2,700,516



78,095



198,498



—



—



2,977,109

Total loans

$ 7,381,553



78,095



227,089



—



—



7,686,737



























At March 31, 2017























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,673,678



—



16,866



—



—



2,690,544

Home equity loans

1,311,707



—



9,212



—



—



1,320,919

Consumer loans

639,574



—



3,531



—



—



643,105

Total Personal Banking

4,624,959



—



29,609



—



—



4,654,568

Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,187,545



48,189



142,740



—



—



2,378,474

Commercial loans

474,662



12,226



43,158



—



—



530,046

Total Commercial Banking

2,662,207



60,415



185,898



—



—



2,908,520

Total loans

$ 7,287,166



60,415



215,507



—



—



7,563,088



* Includes $7.9 million $8.6 million, $8.9 million, $9.7 million, and $12.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

** Includes $45.2 million, $46.7 million, $48.2 million, $44.8 million, and $45.3 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan delinquency (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





March 31, 2018

*

December 31,

2017

*

September 30, 2017

*

June 30,

2017

*

March 31,

2017

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)



























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



























































Residential mortgage loans

319



$ 27,403



1.0 %

317



$ 25,784



0.9 %

44



$ 2,771



0.1 %

64



$ 2,893



0.1 %

280



$ 22,254



0.8 % Home equity loans

200



7,406



0.6 %

218



7,461



0.6 %

191



7,330



0.6 %

111



4,058



0.3 %

125



4,586



0.4 % Consumer finance loans

477



1,288



10.3 %

849



2,128



11.4 %

1,045



3,065



11.4 %

581



1,785



4.1 %

308



947



1.8 % Consumer loans

871



8,252



1.2 %

1,295



10,912



1.7 %

1,119



9,510



1.5 %

818



6,793



1.1 %

714



6,210



1.1 % Commercial real estate loans

58



20,303



0.8 %

53



8,315



0.3 %

27



5,753



0.2 %

38



4,629



0.2 %

60



9,364



0.4 % Commercial loans

35



2,912



0.5 %

26



1,865



0.3 %

16



746



0.1 %

20



1,378



0.2 %

29



2,304



0.4 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,960



$ 67,564



0.9 %

2,758



$ 56,465



0.7 %

2,442



$ 29,175



0.4 %

1,632



$ 21,536



0.3 %

1,516



$ 45,665



0.6 %





























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



























































Residential mortgage loans

21



$ 1,943



0.1 %

75



$ 6,235



0.2 %

84



$ 7,196



0.3 %

72



$ 6,320



0.2 %

28



$ 1,594



0.1 % Home equity loans

52



2,040



0.2 %

72



2,871



0.2 %

73



2,390



0.2 %

44



1,522



0.1 %

36



1,145



0.1 % Consumer finance loans

109



233



1.9 %

412



1,113



6.0 %

831



2,190



8.1 %

276



759



1.7 %

164



475



0.9 % Consumer loans

296



2,259



0.3 %

463



3,351



0.5 %

473



3,283



0.5 %

347



2,475



0.4 %

266



1,766



0.3 % Commercial real estate loans

23



1,809



0.1 %

25



2,539



0.1 %

22



7,666



0.3 %

14



3,368



0.1 %

19



3,034



0.1 % Commercial loans

7



196



— %

10



441



0.1 %

9



196



— %

9



199



— %

10



499



0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

508



$ 8,480



0.1 %

1,057



$ 16,550



0.2 %

1,492



$ 22,921



0.3 %

762



$ 14,643



0.2 %

523



$ 8,513



0.1 %





























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **



























































Residential mortgage loans

127



$ 10,791



0.4 %

158



$ 13,890



0.5 %

143



$ 12,190



0.4 %

145



$ 12,053



0.4 %

139



$ 12,326



0.5 % Home equity loans

148



6,750



0.5 %

177



7,349



0.6 %

150



6,397



0.5 %

126



5,800



0.4 %

143



6,258



0.5 % Consumer finance loans

7



3



— %

74



199



1.1 %

124



332



1.2 %

188



536



1.2 %

169



471



0.9 % Consumer loans

659



2,939



0.4 %

719



3,627



0.6 %

428



3,254



0.5 %

299



2,285



0.4 %

363



2,901



0.5 % Commercial real estate loans

106



16,723



0.7 %

109



16,284



0.7 %

113



23,310



1.0 %

108



22,044



0.9 %

106



23,009



1.0 % Commercial loans

35



3,144



0.5 %

37



3,140



0.5 %

45



4,177



0.7 %

39



3,642



0.6 %

39



2,744



0.5 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,082



$ 40,350



0.5 %

1,274



$ 44,489



0.6 %

1,003



$ 49,660



0.6 %

905



$ 46,360



0.6 %

959



$ 47,709



0.6 %





























































Total loans delinquent

3,550



$ 116,394



1.5 %

5,089



$ 117,504



1.5 %

4,937



$ 101,756



1.3 %

3,299



$ 82,539



1.1 %

2,998



$ 101,887



1.3 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

** Includes purchased credit impaired loans of $760,000, $1.4 million, $1.2 million, $1.2 million, and $2.6 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for loan losses (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017 Beginning balance $ 56,795



56,927



62,885



61,104



60,939

Provision 4,209



6,525



3,027



5,562



4,637

Charge-offs residential mortgage (201)



(162)



(215)



(372)



(290)

Charge-offs home equity (611)



(393)



(528)



(689)



(649)

Charge-offs consumer finance (1,553)



(2,900)



(3,891)



(782)



(796)

Charge-offs consumer (3,249)



(3,322)



(3,002)



(2,735)



(2,864)

Charge-offs commercial real estate (551)



(1,470)



(1,901)



(329)



(474)

Charge-offs commercial (1,025)



(785)



(509)



(929)



(1,267)

Recoveries 1,397



2,375



1,061



2,055



1,868

Ending balance $ 55,211



56,795



56,927



62,885



61,104





















Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.30 %

0.34 %

0.47 %

0.20 %

0.23 %



March 31, 2018

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve Residential mortgage loans $ 2,663,578



3,724



108,570



89



2,772,148



3,813

Home equity loans 1,040,328



3,717



248,033



728



1,288,361



4,445

Legacy consumer finance loans 12,453



3,031



—



—



12,453



3,031

Consumer loans 588,145



9,140



85,440



807



673,585



9,947

Personal Banking Loans 4,304,504



19,612



442,043



1,624



4,746,547



21,236

























Commercial real estate loans 2,235,244



20,218



277,013



3,430



2,512,257



23,648

Commercial loans 564,249



9,293



59,214



1,034



623,463



10,327

Commercial Banking Loans 2,799,493



29,511



336,227



4,464



3,135,720



33,975

























Total Loans $ 7,103,997



49,123



778,270



6,088



7,882,267



55,211



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average balance sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 2,756,142



27,973



4.12 %

$ 2,746,992



28,373



4.13 %

$ 2,732,546



28,279



4.14 %

$ 2,721,445



28,245



4.15 %

$ 2,718,904



27,309



4.02 % Home equity loans 1,298,780



14,786



4.62 %

1,312,146



15,187



4.59 %

1,299,473



14,694



4.49 %

1,311,274



14,344



4.39 %

1,332,647



14,201



4.32 % Consumer loans 637,691



7,450



4.74 %

633,023



8,004



5.02 %

617,754



7,627



4.90 %

595,170



7,405



4.99 %

580,836



7,219



5.04 % Consumer finance loans 15,254



768



20.14 %

22,469



1,151



20.32 %

33,469



1,433



17.13 %

40,945



2,110



20.61 %

46,452



2,482



21.37 % Commercial real estate loans 2,471,422



27,384



4.43 %

2,442,528



28,251



4.53 %

2,389,969



27,234



4.46 %

2,430,594



27,071



4.41 %

2,456,070



26,562



4.33 % Commercial loans 595,276



7,160



4.81 %

588,420



6,739



4.48 %

593,143



6,659



4.39 %

554,506



6,087



4.34 %

522,847



5,515



4.22 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 7,774,565



85,521



4.46 %

7,745,578



87,705



4.49 %

7,666,354



85,926



4.45 %

7,653,934



85,262



4.47 %

7,657,756



83,288



4.41 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 558,055



3,013



2.16 %

581,055



3,016



2.08 %

607,454



3,118



2.05 %

592,917



2,987



2.02 %

471,674



2,222



1.88 % Investment securities (c) (d) 256,287



1,172



1.83 %

301,268



1,495



1.98 %

352,813



1,690



1.92 %

372,398



1,796



1.93 %

377,819



1,881



1.99 % FHLB stock 9,354



97



4.21 %

10,066



78



3.07 %

7,748



63



3.23 %

7,602



50



2.64 %

7,305



59



3.28 % Other interest-earning deposits 34,200



135



1.58 %

13,515



59



1.71 %

71,482



243



1.33 %

208,141



536



1.02 %

294,391



660



0.90 % Total interest-earning assets 8,632,461



89,938



4.23 %

8,651,482



92,353



4.24 %

8,705,851



91,040



4.15 %

8,834,992



90,631



4.11 %

8,808,945



88,110



4.06 % Noninterest earning assets (e) 779,812











709,753











755,026











716,913











799,569









Total assets $ 9,412,273











$ 9,361,235











$ 9,460,877











$ 9,551,905











$ 9,608,514





































































Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 1,670,491



749



0.18 %

$ 1,655,798



763



0.18 %

$ 1,681,777



776



0.18 %

$ 1,714,290



768



0.18 %

$ 1,702,528



755



0.18 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,419,459



603



0.17 %

1,419,352



331



0.09 %

1,435,143



297



0.08 %

1,451,787



283



0.08 %

1,422,284



116



0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 1,706,800



1,053



0.25 %

1,734,444



1,017



0.23 %

1,789,082



1,048



0.23 %

1,839,693



1,064



0.23 %

1,879,292



1,074



0.23 % Time deposits 1,415,247



4,053



1.16 %

1,421,569



3,860



1.08 %

1,449,830



3,674



1.01 %

1,518,650



3,711



0.98 %

1,573,574



3,520



0.91 % Borrowed funds (f) 133,231



124



0.38 %

159,599



187



0.46 %

106,282



49



0.18 %

126,685



55



0.17 %

136,872



58



0.17 % Junior subordinated debentures 111,213



1,184



4.26 %

111,213



1,163



4.09 %

111,213



1,150



4.05 %

111,213



1,185



4.22 %

111,213



1,167



4.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,456,441



7,766



0.49 %

6,501,975



7,321



0.45 %

6,573,327



6,994



0.42 %

6,762,318



7,066



0.42 %

6,825,763



6,690



0.40 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 1,606,247











1,599,834











1,573,112











1,544,953











1,506,268









Noninterest bearing liabilities 143,608











57,956











116,021











59,277











106,578









Total liabilities 8,206,296











8,159,765











8,262,460











8,366,548











8,438,609









Shareholders' equity 1,205,977











1,201,470











1,198,417











1,185,357











1,169,905









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,412,273











$ 9,361,235











$ 9,460,877











$ 9,551,905











$ 9,608,514









Net interest income/ Interest rate spread



82,172



3.74 %





85,032



3.79 %





84,046



3.73 %





83,565



3.69 %





81,420



3.66 % Net interest-earning assets/ Net interest margin $ 2,176,020







3.86 %

$ 2,149,507







3.93 %

$ 2,132,524







3.86 %

$ 2,072,674







3.78 %

$ 1,983,182







3.75 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.34X











1.33X











1.32X











1.31X











1.29X











(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees/ expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 0.33%, 0.30%, 0.29%, 0.29 % and 0.27%, respectively. (h) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 4.45%, 4.46%, 4.42%, 4.44% and 4.38%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.67%, 1.66%, 1.62%, 1.62% and 1.67%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 4.21%, 4.20%, 4.11%, 4.08% and 4.02%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.72%, 3.75%, 3.69%, 3.66% and 3.62%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.84%, 3.89%, 3.82%, 3.75% and 3.71%, respectively.

