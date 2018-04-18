Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

09:00 ET

WARREN, Pa., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $25.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $7.3 million, or 40.8%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $17.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were 8.40% and 1.08% compared to 6.15% and 0.75% for the same quarter last year. 

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share payable on May 17, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 3, 2018. This is the 94th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of March 31, 2018, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.1%.

In making this announcement, William J. Wagner, Chairman and CEO, noted, "We are pleased that the strategies employed over the past two years to simplify our business model and focus on our core competencies had a noticeable impact on our first quarter operating results. Primarily as a result of the divestiture last year of both our Maryland offices and retirement services business, combined with the closure of our consumer finance subsidiary, operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 decreased $4.2 million or almost 6% over the previous year. With a greater focus on our core competencies of lending and deposit gathering, we were pleased to realize net loan growth in the first quarter of $88.9 million, or 4.4% on an annualized basis. In addition, deposits grew this quarter by $158.5 million, or 8.1%, on an annualized basis, with $102.7 million of that growth coming from checking accounts. Finally, due primarily to the combined decreases in operating expenses and income taxes, with the latter attributable to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017, our annualized return on assets for the quarter was 1.08%, the first time in recent history that core earnings exceeded 1.00% of assets."

Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 1.5%, to $81.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $80.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This increase is due primarily to a $2.4 million, or 3.0%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $791,000, or 35.6%, increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities. These increases were primarily the result of increases in the average balance of loans receivable and mortgage-backed securities of $116.8 million and $86.4 million, respectively. Additionally, the average yield on loans receivable and mortgage-backed securities increased by seven and 28 basis points, respectively. Partially offsetting these improvements was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $993,000, or 18.2%, due to the recent increase in market interest rates. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to increase to 3.72% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 3.62% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $428,000, or 9.2%, to $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This decrease is due primarily to the improvement in the historical loss rates for commercial loans when compared to last year. Additionally, reserves in the first half of 2017 were elevated in connection with the closure of the Company's consumer finance subsidiary. Also, total nonaccrual loans decreased to $58.7 million, or 0.74% of total loans at March 31, 2018 from $73.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2017.

Noninterest income increased by $284,000, or 1.3%, to $21.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $21.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Contributing to this increase was an increase in other operating income of $857,000, or 59.9%, which is primarily attributable to the growth in fee income associated with commercial lending activity. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in loss on real estate owned of $479,000, or 714.9%, to $546,000 for the current quarter compared to $67,000 for the prior year's quarter, primarily as a result of the sale of one commercial property.

Noninterest expense decreased by $4.2 million, or 5.9%, to $67.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, from $71.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This decrease resulted primarily from a $1.8 million, or 4.6%, decrease in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to restructuring that occurred during 2017, including the closure of the Company's consumer finance subsidiary and the sale of the Company's three Maryland offices and retirement services business. Additionally, office operations decreased by $814,000, or 19.3%, due primarily to internal initiatives designed to reduce customer fraud related losses.

Income tax expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 13.8%, despite an increase in income before taxes of $6.1 million, or 23.7%. As a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017, the Company's effective tax rate, which includes both federal and state income taxes, decreased to 21.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 31.2% for last year's quarter.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and ten free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

192,158

77,710

431,948

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $771,110, $800,094 and $874,446, respectively)

757,976

792,535

876,047

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $27,324, $29,667 and $42,285, respectively)

27,709

29,678

41,888

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

977,843

899,923

1,349,883






Residential mortgage loans held for sale



3,128

1,595

Residential mortgage loans

2,772,148

2,773,075

2,704,474

Home equity loans

1,288,361

1,310,355

1,305,394

Consumer loans

686,038

671,389

643,105

Commercial real estate loans

2,512,257

2,454,726

2,378,474

Commercial loans

623,463

580,736

530,046

Total loans receivable

7,882,267

7,793,409

7,563,088

Allowance for loan losses

(55,211)

(56,795)

(61,104)

Loans receivable, net

7,827,056

7,736,614

7,501,984






Assets held-for-sale





150,940

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

7,694

11,733

7,362

Accrued interest receivable

23,051

23,352

20,945

Real estate owned, net

4,041

5,666

6,242

Premises and Equipment, net

148,184

151,944

159,823

Bank owned life insurance

172,537

171,547

172,516

Goodwill

307,420

307,420

307,420

Other intangible assets

24,149

25,669

30,684

Other assets

29,004

30,066

23,724

Total assets

$

9,520,979

9,363,934

9,731,523






Liabilities and Shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,679,853

1,610,409

1,530,026

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,476,177

1,442,928

1,448,503

Money market deposit accounts

1,707,837

1,707,450

1,827,028

Savings deposits

1,701,022

1,653,579

1,685,103

Time deposits

1,420,600

1,412,623

1,495,095

Total deposits

7,985,489

7,826,989

7,985,755






Liabilities held-for-sale





220,627

Borrowed funds

104,558

108,238

137,191

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

43,654

40,825

40,470

Accrued interest payable

528

460

586

Other liabilities

60,283

68,485

58,118

Junior subordinated debentures

111,213

111,213

111,213

Total liabilities

8,305,725

8,156,210

8,553,960






Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 102,599,662 shares, 102,394,828 shares and 101,987,942 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,026

1,027

1,020

Paid-in-capital

734,065

730,719

723,055

Retained earnings

522,384

508,058

480,309

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42,221)

(32,080)

(26,821)

Total shareholders' equity

1,215,254

1,207,724

1,177,563

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,520,979

9,363,934

9,731,523






Equity to assets

12.76

%

12.90

%

12.10

%

Tangible common equity to assets

9.62

%

9.68

%

8.94

%

Book value per share

$

11.84

11.79

11.55

Tangible book value per share

$

8.61

8.54

8.23

Closing market price per share

$

16.56

16.73

16.84

Full time equivalent employees

2,105

2,106

2,328

Number of banking offices

172

172

176

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March  31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

85,220

87,154

85,373

84,714

82,751

Mortgage-backed securities

3,013

3,016

3,118

2,987

2,222

Taxable investment securities

678

805

957

981

1,006

Tax-free investment securities

390

449

476

529

569

FHLB dividends

97

78

63

50

59

Interest-earning deposits

135

59

244

536

660

Total interest income

89,533

91,561

90,231

89,797

87,267










Interest expense:








Deposits

6,458

5,971

5,795

5,826

5,465

Borrowed funds

1,308

1,350

1,199

1,240

1,225

Total interest expense

7,766

7,321

6,994

7,066

6,690










Net interest income

81,767

84,240

83,237

82,731

80,577

Provision for loan losses

4,209

6,525

3,027

5,562

4,637

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

77,558

77,715

80,210

77,169

75,940










Noninterest income:








Gain/ (loss) on sale of investments

153

(369)

1,497

3

17

Service charges and fees

11,899

12,527

12,724

12,749

11,717

Trust and other financial services income

4,031

4,290

4,793

4,600

4,304

Insurance commission income

2,749

1,874

1,992

2,353

2,794

Loss on real estate owned, net

(546)

(307)

(193)

(230)

(67)

Income from bank owned life insurance

990

2,295

1,078

1,652

1,068

Mortgage banking income

224

225

519

434

240

Gain on sale of offices







17,186


Other operating income

2,288

2,370

2,184

2,730

1,431

Total noninterest income

21,788

22,905

24,594

41,477

21,504










Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

36,510

39,293

36,556

38,175

38,272

Premises and occupancy costs

7,307

7,293

6,951

7,103

7,516

Office operations

3,408

4,011

3,939

4,170

4,222

Collections expense

512

1,179

568

553

549

Processing expenses

9,706

9,888

9,650

9,639

9,909

Marketing expenses

2,140

2,125

2,488

2,846

2,148

Federal deposit insurance premiums

717

724

771

856

1,167

Professional services

2,277

2,945

2,321

2,452

2,575

Amortization of intangible assets

1,520

1,575

1,691

1,749

1,749

Real estate owned expense

292

195

310

217

282

Restructuring/ acquisition expense



164

1,398

2,634

223

Other expense

3,032

2,504

2,156

2,868

3,034

Total noninterest expense

67,421

71,896

68,799

73,262

71,646

Income before income taxes

31,925

28,724

36,005

45,384

25,798










Income tax expense

6,940

6,576

12,414

14,402

8,052

Net income

$

24,985

22,148

23,591

30,982

17,746










Basic earnings per share

$

0.25

0.22

0.23

0.31

0.18

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.24

0.22

0.23

0.30

0.17










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

101,598,928

101,293,307

101,163,534

100,950,772

100,653,277

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

103,136,497

102,643,726

102,564,476

102,449,693

102,480,549










Annualized return on average equity

8.40

%

7.31

%

7.81

%

10.48

%

6.15

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.08

%

0.94

%

0.99

%

1.30

%

0.75

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity

11.47

%

10.05

%

10.74

%

14.44

%

8.57

%










Efficiency ratio *

63.64

%

65.48

%

60.94

%

64.36

%

68.25

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.84

%

2.97

%

2.76

%

2.89

%

2.94

%

* Excludes gain on sale of offices, restructuring/ acquisition expenses, and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset quality (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)   



March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

123

70

318

841

1,864

Home equity loans

269

615

439

158

1,244

Consumer loans

178

317

260

379

633

Commercial real estate loans

11,355

10,080

10,646

16,189

13,347

Commercial loans

2,381

4,178

4,098

5,262

5,335

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

14,306

15,260

15,761

22,829

22,423










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

1,290

509

200

181

1,001

Home equity loans

232

167

466

164

328

Consumer loans

224

239

200

169

218

Commercial real estate loans

975

1,928

597

474

1,970

Commercial loans

140

25



32

328

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

2,861

2,868

1,463

1,020

3,845










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

755

703

892

896

704

Home equity loans

465

874

499

326

408

Consumer loans

224

500

405

342

242

Commercial real estate loans

399

1,104

5,895

2,233

540

Commercial loans

80

69

3



23

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

1,923

3,250

7,694

3,797

1,917










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

10,660

13,509

11,785

11,637

11,911

Home equity loans

6,707

7,251

6,295

5,744

6,194

Consumer finance loans

3

199

332

536

471

Consumer loans

2,931

3,617

3,244

2,273

2,888

Commercial real estate loans

16,145

15,361

22,583

21,295

20,897

Commercial loans

3,144

3,140

4,177

3,642

2,744

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

39,590

43,077

48,416

45,127

45,105










Total nonaccrual loans

$

58,680

64,455

73,334

72,773

73,290










Total nonaccrual loans

$

58,680

64,455

73,334

72,773

73,290

Loans 90 days past maturity and still accruing

210

502

398

182

265

Nonperforming loans

58,890

64,957

73,732

72,955

73,555

Real estate owned, net

4,041

5,666

5,462

6,030

6,242

Nonperforming assets

$

62,931

70,623

79,194

78,985

79,797










Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

11,217

12,285

17,809

17,873

18,273

Accruing troubled debt restructuring

19,749

19,819

20,660

23,987

25,305

Total troubled debt restructuring

$

30,966

32,104

38,469

41,860

43,578










Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.75

%

0.83

%

0.95

%

0.95

%

0.97

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.66

%

0.75

%

0.84

%

0.83

%

0.82

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.70

%

0.73

%

0.74

%

0.82

%

0.81

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

93.75

%

87.43

%

77.16

%

86.20

%

83.07

%

 * Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by credit quality indicators (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2018

Pass

Special

mention *

Substandard
**

Doubtful

Loss

Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,755,078



17,070





2,772,148

Home equity loans

1,279,137



9,224





1,288,361

Consumer loans

682,433



3,605





686,038

Total Personal Banking

4,716,648



29,899





4,746,547

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,256,054

57,690

198,513





2,512,257

Commercial loans

557,613

19,147

46,703





623,463

Total Commercial Banking

2,813,667

76,837

245,216





3,135,720

Total loans

$

7,530,315

76,837

275,115





7,882,267













At December 31, 2017











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,758,465



17,738





2,776,203

Home equity loans

1,300,277



10,078





1,310,355

Consumer loans

666,629



4,760





671,389

Total Personal Banking

4,725,371



32,576





4,757,947

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,216,326

83,537

154,863





2,454,726

Commercial loans

511,035

19,297

50,404





580,736

Total Commercial Banking

2,727,361

102,834

205,267





3,035,462

Total loans

$

7,452,732

102,834

237,843





7,793,409













At September 30, 2017











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,725,060



18,166





2,743,226

Home equity loans

1,302,036



11,399





1,313,435

Consumer loans

669,532



4,388





673,920

Total Personal Banking

4,696,628



33,953





4,730,581

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,196,510

56,118

146,258





2,398,886

Commercial loans

526,824

18,924

50,923





596,671

Total Commercial Banking

2,723,334

75,042

197,181





2,995,557

Total loans

$

7,419,962

75,042

231,134





7,726,138













At June 30, 2017











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,718,866



16,916





2,735,782

Home equity loans

1,307,022



8,699





1,315,721

Consumer loans

655,149



2,976





658,125

Total Personal Banking

4,681,037



28,591





4,709,628

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,178,996

67,826

149,841





2,396,663

Commercial loans

521,520

10,269

48,657





580,446

Total Commercial Banking

2,700,516

78,095

198,498





2,977,109

Total loans

$

7,381,553

78,095

227,089





7,686,737













At March 31, 2017











Personal Banking:











Residential mortgage loans

$

2,673,678



16,866





2,690,544

Home equity loans

1,311,707



9,212





1,320,919

Consumer loans

639,574



3,531





643,105

Total Personal Banking

4,624,959



29,609





4,654,568

Commercial Banking:











Commercial real estate loans

2,187,545

48,189

142,740





2,378,474

Commercial loans

474,662

12,226

43,158





530,046

Total Commercial Banking

2,662,207

60,415

185,898





2,908,520

Total loans

$

7,287,166

60,415

215,507





7,563,088

* Includes $7.9 million $8.6 million, $8.9 million, $9.7 million, and $12.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.
** Includes $45.2 million, $46.7 million, $48.2 million, $44.8 million, and $45.3 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan delinquency (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2018

*

December 31,
2017

*

September 30,

2017

*

June 30,
2017

*

March 31,
2017

*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)





























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:





























Residential mortgage loans

319

$

27,403

1.0

%

317

$

25,784

0.9

%

44

$

2,771

0.1

%

64

$

2,893

0.1

%

280

$

22,254

0.8

%

Home equity loans

200

7,406

0.6

%

218

7,461

0.6

%

191

7,330

0.6

%

111

4,058

0.3

%

125

4,586

0.4

%

Consumer finance loans

477

1,288

10.3

%

849

2,128

11.4

%

1,045

3,065

11.4

%

581

1,785

4.1

%

308

947

1.8

%

Consumer loans

871

8,252

1.2

%

1,295

10,912

1.7

%

1,119

9,510

1.5

%

818

6,793

1.1

%

714

6,210

1.1

%

Commercial real estate loans

58

20,303

0.8

%

53

8,315

0.3

%

27

5,753

0.2

%

38

4,629

0.2

%

60

9,364

0.4

%

Commercial loans

35

2,912

0.5

%

26

1,865

0.3

%

16

746

0.1

%

20

1,378

0.2

%

29

2,304

0.4

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

1,960

$

67,564

0.9

%

2,758

$

56,465

0.7

%

2,442

$

29,175

0.4

%

1,632

$

21,536

0.3

%

1,516

$

45,665

0.6

%































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:





























Residential mortgage loans

21

$

1,943

0.1

%

75

$

6,235

0.2

%

84

$

7,196

0.3

%

72

$

6,320

0.2

%

28

$

1,594

0.1

%

Home equity loans

52

2,040

0.2

%

72

2,871

0.2

%

73

2,390

0.2

%

44

1,522

0.1

%

36

1,145

0.1

%

Consumer finance loans

109

233

1.9

%

412

1,113

6.0

%

831

2,190

8.1

%

276

759

1.7

%

164

475

0.9

%

Consumer loans

296

2,259

0.3

%

463

3,351

0.5

%

473

3,283

0.5

%

347

2,475

0.4

%

266

1,766

0.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

23

1,809

0.1

%

25

2,539

0.1

%

22

7,666

0.3

%

14

3,368

0.1

%

19

3,034

0.1

%

Commercial loans

7

196

%

10

441

0.1

%

9

196

%

9

199

%

10

499

0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

508

$

8,480

0.1

%

1,057

$

16,550

0.2

%

1,492

$

22,921

0.3

%

762

$

14,643

0.2

%

523

$

8,513

0.1

%































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **





























Residential mortgage loans

127

$

10,791

0.4

%

158

$

13,890

0.5

%

143

$

12,190

0.4

%

145

$

12,053

0.4

%

139

$

12,326

0.5

%

Home equity loans

148

6,750

0.5

%

177

7,349

0.6

%

150

6,397

0.5

%

126

5,800

0.4

%

143

6,258

0.5

%

Consumer finance loans

7

3

%

74

199

1.1

%

124

332

1.2

%

188

536

1.2

%

169

471

0.9

%

Consumer loans

659

2,939

0.4

%

719

3,627

0.6

%

428

3,254

0.5

%

299

2,285

0.4

%

363

2,901

0.5

%

Commercial real estate loans

106

16,723

0.7

%

109

16,284

0.7

%

113

23,310

1.0

%

108

22,044

0.9

%

106

23,009

1.0

%

Commercial loans

35

3,144

0.5

%

37

3,140

0.5

%

45

4,177

0.7

%

39

3,642

0.6

%

39

2,744

0.5

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,082

$

40,350

0.5

%

1,274

$

44,489

0.6

%

1,003

$

49,660

0.6

%

905

$

46,360

0.6

%

959

$

47,709

0.6

%































Total loans delinquent

3,550

$

116,394

1.5

%

5,089

$

117,504

1.5

%

4,937

$

101,756

1.3

%

3,299

$

82,539

1.1

%

2,998

$

101,887

1.3

%

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
** Includes purchased credit impaired loans of $760,000, $1.4 million, $1.2 million, $1.2 million, and $2.6 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for loan losses (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

June 30,
 2017

March 31,
 2017

Beginning balance

$

56,795

56,927

62,885

61,104

60,939

Provision

4,209

6,525

3,027

5,562

4,637

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(201)

(162)

(215)

(372)

(290)

Charge-offs home equity

(611)

(393)

(528)

(689)

(649)

Charge-offs consumer finance

(1,553)

(2,900)

(3,891)

(782)

(796)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,249)

(3,322)

(3,002)

(2,735)

(2,864)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(551)

(1,470)

(1,901)

(329)

(474)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,025)

(785)

(509)

(929)

(1,267)

Recoveries

1,397

2,375

1,061

2,055

1,868

Ending balance

$

55,211

56,795

56,927

62,885

61,104










Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.30

%

0.34

%

0.47

%

0.20

%

0.23

%


March 31, 2018

Originated loans

Acquired loans

Total loans

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Balance

Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,663,578

3,724

108,570

89

2,772,148

3,813

Home equity loans

1,040,328

3,717

248,033

728

1,288,361

4,445

Legacy consumer finance loans

12,453

3,031





12,453

3,031

Consumer loans

588,145

9,140

85,440

807

673,585

9,947

Personal Banking Loans

4,304,504

19,612

442,043

1,624

4,746,547

21,236












Commercial real estate loans

2,235,244

20,218

277,013

3,430

2,512,257

23,648

Commercial loans

564,249

9,293

59,214

1,034

623,463

10,327

Commercial Banking Loans

2,799,493

29,511

336,227

4,464

3,135,720

33,975












Total Loans

$

7,103,997

49,123

778,270

6,088

7,882,267

55,211

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average balance sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average

balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Average
balance

Interest

Avg.
yield/
cost (h)

Assets:




























Interest-earning assets:




























Residential mortgage loans

$

2,756,142

27,973

4.12

%

$

2,746,992

28,373

4.13

%

$

2,732,546

28,279

4.14

%

$

2,721,445

28,245

4.15

%

$

2,718,904

27,309

4.02

%

Home equity loans

1,298,780

14,786

4.62

%

1,312,146

15,187

4.59

%

1,299,473

14,694

4.49

%

1,311,274

14,344

4.39

%

1,332,647

14,201

4.32

%

Consumer loans

637,691

7,450

4.74

%

633,023

8,004

5.02

%

617,754

7,627

4.90

%

595,170

7,405

4.99

%

580,836

7,219

5.04

%

Consumer finance loans

15,254

768

20.14

%

22,469

1,151

20.32

%

33,469

1,433

17.13

%

40,945

2,110

20.61

%

46,452

2,482

21.37

%

Commercial real estate loans

2,471,422

27,384

4.43

%

2,442,528

28,251

4.53

%

2,389,969

27,234

4.46

%

2,430,594

27,071

4.41

%

2,456,070

26,562

4.33

%

Commercial loans

595,276

7,160

4.81

%

588,420

6,739

4.48

%

593,143

6,659

4.39

%

554,506

6,087

4.34

%

522,847

5,515

4.22

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

7,774,565

85,521

4.46

%

7,745,578

87,705

4.49

%

7,666,354

85,926

4.45

%

7,653,934

85,262

4.47

%

7,657,756

83,288

4.41

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

558,055

3,013

2.16

%

581,055

3,016

2.08

%

607,454

3,118

2.05

%

592,917

2,987

2.02

%

471,674

2,222

1.88

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

256,287

1,172

1.83

%

301,268

1,495

1.98

%

352,813

1,690

1.92

%

372,398

1,796

1.93

%

377,819

1,881

1.99

%

FHLB stock

9,354

97

4.21

%

10,066

78

3.07

%

7,748

63

3.23

%

7,602

50

2.64

%

7,305

59

3.28

%

Other interest-earning deposits

34,200

135

1.58

%

13,515

59

1.71

%

71,482

243

1.33

%

208,141

536

1.02

%

294,391

660

0.90

%

Total interest-earning assets

8,632,461

89,938

4.23

%

8,651,482

92,353

4.24

%

8,705,851

91,040

4.15

%

8,834,992

90,631

4.11

%

8,808,945

88,110

4.06

%

Noninterest earning assets (e)

779,812





709,753





755,026





716,913





799,569




Total assets

$

9,412,273





$

9,361,235





$

9,460,877





$

9,551,905





$

9,608,514


































Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Savings deposits

$

1,670,491

749

0.18

%

$

1,655,798

763

0.18

%

$

1,681,777

776

0.18

%

$

1,714,290

768

0.18

%

$

1,702,528

755

0.18

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,419,459

603

0.17

%

1,419,352

331

0.09

%

1,435,143

297

0.08

%

1,451,787

283

0.08

%

1,422,284

116

0.03

%

Money market deposit accounts

1,706,800

1,053

0.25

%

1,734,444

1,017

0.23

%

1,789,082

1,048

0.23

%

1,839,693

1,064

0.23

%

1,879,292

1,074

0.23

%

Time deposits

1,415,247

4,053

1.16

%

1,421,569

3,860

1.08

%

1,449,830

3,674

1.01

%

1,518,650

3,711

0.98

%

1,573,574

3,520

0.91

%

Borrowed funds (f)

133,231

124

0.38

%

159,599

187

0.46

%

106,282

49

0.18

%

126,685

55

0.17

%

136,872

58

0.17

%

Junior subordinated debentures

111,213

1,184

4.26

%

111,213

1,163

4.09

%

111,213

1,150

4.05

%

111,213

1,185

4.22

%

111,213

1,167

4.20

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,456,441

7,766

0.49

%

6,501,975

7,321

0.45

%

6,573,327

6,994

0.42

%

6,762,318

7,066

0.42

%

6,825,763

6,690

0.40

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

1,606,247





1,599,834





1,573,112





1,544,953





1,506,268




Noninterest bearing liabilities

143,608





57,956





116,021





59,277





106,578




Total liabilities

8,206,296





8,159,765





8,262,460





8,366,548





8,438,609




Shareholders' equity

1,205,977





1,201,470





1,198,417





1,185,357





1,169,905




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,412,273





$

9,361,235





$

9,460,877





$

9,551,905





$

9,608,514




Net interest income/ Interest rate spread

82,172

3.74

%


85,032

3.79

%


84,046

3.73

%


83,565

3.69

%


81,420

3.66

%

Net interest-earning assets/ Net interest margin

$

2,176,020



3.86

%

$

2,149,507



3.93

%

$

2,132,524



3.86

%

$

2,072,674



3.78

%

$

1,983,182



3.75

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.34X





1.33X





1.32X





1.31X





1.29X




(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees/ expenses, which was not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(e) 

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g) 

Average cost of deposits were 0.33%, 0.30%, 0.29%, 0.29 % and 0.27%, respectively.

(h) 

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans - 4.45%, 4.46%, 4.42%, 4.44% and 4.38%, respectively, Investment securities - 1.67%, 1.66%, 1.62%, 1.62% and 1.67%, respectively, Interest-earning assets - 4.21%, 4.20%, 4.11%, 4.08% and 4.02%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.72%, 3.75%, 3.69%, 3.66% and 3.62%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.84%, 3.89%, 3.82%, 3.75% and 3.71%, respectively.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-bancshares-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-and-quarterly-dividend-300632118.html

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

Jan 22, 2018, 10:52 ET Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings...

Nov 02, 2017, 09:00 ET Northwest Appoints President and Chief Operating Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

09:00 ET