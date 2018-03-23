Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending

WARREN, Penn., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank named Louis J. Torchio as executive vice president, Retail Lending. Ronald J. Seiffert, president and chief operating officer, made the announcement.

In his position, Mr. Torchio will manage Northwest's growing Retail Lending division, which includes residential, home equity, credit card, consumer and indirect lending.

Mr. Torchio comes to Northwest with more than 30 years of banking experience. His background consists of all aspects of residential and consumer lending, including business development, operations, loan servicing, compliance and talent development.

Mr. Torchio's competencies include executing complex organizational and process redesigns. His prior scope included managing a $15 billion residential and consumer loan portfolio with annual originations that exceeded $7 billion. Most recently, Mr. Torchio served as senior vice president for Residential and Consumer Lending at a community bank located in central Ohio, where he streamlined the bank's mortgage banking operations while managing all aspects of mortgage and consumer lending.

Of Mr. Torchio's appointment, Mr. Seiffert notes, "We're pleased to have Mr. Torchio lead Northwest's Retail Lending division. His extensive background and expertise in lending with community and regional banks make him an excellent fit for our culture, and his knowledge and experience will help position Northwest as the bank of choice across our markets."

About Northwest Bank

Northwest Bank operates 162 full-service offices and 10 free-standing drive through locations. Founded in 1896, Northwest offers a complete line of personal and business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest and is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market as NWBI. More information about Northwest can be found online at www.northwest.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-names-torchio-head-of-retail-lending-300618904.html

SOURCE Northwest Bank

Related Links

http://www.northwestsavingsbank.com

