Norwayne Boxing Gym to Hold City of Westland Amateur Boxing Challenge Tournament

Norwayne Boxing Gym takes at-risk kids and transforms them into winning athletes, but first and foremost shapes them into winning people. People who may never throw a punch or face a contender, but who have learned the discipline, the drive, the confidence and the work ethic it takes to win in life. The gym has been working in the community since 2015 and has helped hundreds of at-risk kids have a shot at life.

"This is a big weekend for Norwayne Boxing Gym because it gives kids from our gym and others a chance to further their dreams. It also lets us broaden our reach into the community, both in terms of the at-risk kids we can help, and the financial support we need to fund our programs, " said Jeff Styers, who founded the gym.

This tournament will help fund the programs at Norwayne Boxing Gym which include the Four Corners of Achievement™. Athletics, Education, Service and Leadership. They, and the programs within them, are proving to be life-changers for at-risk kids.

Learn more: (734) 419-2294 or email info@norwayneboxinggym.org.

About Norwayne Boxing Gym

Founded in 2015, Norwayne Boxing Gym's mission is for every at-risk kid who walks into the gym to leave physically and mentally fit, of strong character, and with a vision for the future. They do that through daily programs that teach kids to work hard and push their limits, study and gain technical skills, give their time and make a difference, and be a role model for others. Athletics, Education, Service and Leadership are the Four Corners of Achievement™ that help the at-risk kids at Norwayne Boxing Gym get on the path to leading championship lives.

Press Contact: Jan Mnich, Program Coordinator

jmnich58@gmail.com 248-982-5367

