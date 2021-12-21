Not So Secret Santa - California Based Virtual Pet Care Leader to Pledge Entire 2022 Profits to Life-Saving Vet Care

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPetsPlan, a revolutionary international provider of televet care and pet health coverage is pledging 100% of all net profits from today, December 21st 2021, through the end of 2022, to provide life-saving, emergency and other veterinary care in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

With the continued Covid concerns around the globe, virtual healthcare has become commonplace for people needing around the clock online doctors' visits and prescription medications delivered for themselves. Your pets get sick too and not always at a convenient place or time! GoodPetsPlan is the solution for when your pet partner needs some doctor time and maybe some Rx as well.

Giving our beloved pets the best healthcare is a main goal for most of us. Providing quality veterinary care is at the top of the list and GoodPetsPlan has created a place where all pet parents can rely on 24/7 online virtual vet care from over 3,000 licensed vets in the Us, UK and Canada, and also can plan for their pet's future healthcare coverage needs. GoodPetsPlan applies a modern and practical twist on traditional pet insurance and veterinary medicine by offering community funded, health coverage with an extremely low monthly maximum payment.

"The total wellbeing of your and our pet partners was a goal when envisioning GoodPetsPlan" says founder AJ Rey. "This business was not only created to modernize how we use telehealth for our pets, but for us to utilize this opportunity to provide urgent, critical emergency and other much needed vet care to the pets of low-income families."

As a response to the overwhelming need for urgent and immediate vet care for so many animals - domestic and wild - GoodPetsPlan has pledged 100% of all net profits from their operations in the US, UK and Canada to charities that include the ASPCA, VCA Charities and GoodPetsPlan's personal favorite in the US, For the Love Of Alex, Inc. The RSPCA, PDSA and Blue Cross (British emergency vet clinics) and other UK charities will be benefiting from all UK sales.

"These have been trying times. I am hoping 2022 will be a healthy, safe year for all of us - pet buddies included. If we can help pet families this coming year and improve the quality of the lives of hopefully millions of animals, then this would be my wish answered for Christmas and New Year." said Rey.

GoodPetsPlan

Website: www.goodpetsplan.com

General Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

AJ Rey

805-319-8876

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodPetsPlan