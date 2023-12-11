Notable Labs Funds Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation with $60,000 Grant

Funds will help advance MDS Education, Advocacy and Research

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable Labs, ("Notable") (Nasdaq: NTBL), a clinical stage therapeutic platform company developing predictive precision medicines for cancer patients, today announced that it has donated $60,000 to the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation, Inc. This donation was formally announced during the MDS Foundation 2023 Satellite Symposium at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting which Notable Labs also supported here in San Diego, Ca.

Thomas Bock, MD, CEO, Notable contributes $60,000 to the MDS Foundation. With, Tanya Rhodes, Director of Development, MDS Foundation; and Stephen D. Nimer, MD – Chairman MDS Foundation Board of Directors, Director, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Professor of Medicine, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida. and Chris Leonardi, Head of Clinical Alliances and Partnerships, Notable.

"This funding illustrates our strong commitment to researching and developing precision treatments for MDS – a cancer with extremely high unmet need," said Thomas Bock, MD, CEO, Notable Labs. "Supporting the MDS Foundation directly aligns with our desire to affect positive change not only for patients, but also the researchers who work to find cures for this incapacitating disease."

Notable Labs served as a National Gold Sponsor of the 2023 "Move for MDS Community Walks to Drive Awareness & Accelerate Research." These events occurred in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Boston. There is also a virtual event that remains ongoing for anyone interested in participating at any time. We encourage everyone to participate or donate here.

"We are extremely grateful to Notable Labs for their generous sponsorship of our 2023 Move for MDS walks," said Tracey Iraca, Executive Director, MDS Foundation. "The funds raised by the MDS Foundation are used to educate patients and caregivers, as well as to raise awareness of MDS in the community. We also work tirelessly to educate healthcare providers and support innovative research in the fields of MDS and its related continuum of diseases to better diagnose, control and ultimately cure these diseases."

For more information about Move for MDS, please visit: https://moveformds.org/#about-mds.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd. is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), Notable Labs bio-simulates a cancer treatment and aims to predict whether or not a patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Notable Labs' PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus fast-track clinical development in this patient population. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PPMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable Labs aims to be the leader in precision medicine and revolutionize the way in which patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them – patient by patient and cancer by cancer. Notable Labs believes it has created a targeted and de-risked in-licensing strategy to deliver a product's medical impact and commercial value faster, higher, and with a greater likelihood of success than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable Labs aims to create dramatic positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. Notable Labs is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at www.NotableLabs.com and follow us @NotableLabs.

About the MDS Foundation, Inc.

The MDS Foundation has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive support and education for the MDS community for nearly 30 years. With a vision to ensure that every MDS patient benefits from early initiatives and research, the foundation focuses on better diagnosis, control, and ultimately, the cure of MDS and its related diseases. As part of their ongoing commitment to the MDS patient population, the foundation has initiated a project to raise awareness about clinical trials, streamline the search process, and facilitate patient-care team interactions. For more information and to access the new portal, visit www.mds-foundation.org.

