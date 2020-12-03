BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine how important were the Tabellio Notaries of ancient Rome. In that paperless age when you purchased a piece of property you were utterly dependent upon the Tabellio notary to effect the whole transaction on their wax tablet and to be the permanent keeper of the deed. Naturally Tabelliones were paid very well for their important role in society.

Then around the year one thousand, paper documents with notary seals brought a more systematic accountability to the making and keeping of important records.

Notaries: You're Needed More Than Ever In The New Paperless Age!

Fast forward another thousand years to today's paperless digital age. The world is quickly discovering that Notaries are needed even more than in the age of paper documents.

Notaries who get on board with the new Attestation Officer practice will find they have become, like the Roman Tabellio, the key to accountability and order in the workings of a world that's beset with the consequences of inauthenticity.

Notaries are experienced in verifying that the signer of a document or a person taking an oath is who they claim to be. That's exactly the experience that's called for in addressing the problems that are at the heart of the epidemic of computer viruses, ransomware, breaches, and rampant fraud. The world of information technology has discovered that identity reliability is the solution to its growing security challenges.

Who exactly needs to put the notary's – that is, the Attestation Officer's – identity verification skills to use? The answer is that every industry, profession, and market that suffers pains of inauthenticity needs remote online notaries and face-to-face notaries to establish that the claimed identities behind their communications and transactions are genuine.

The Authenticity Alliance consists of enterprises whose mission is to solve problems of inauthenticity in their particular industry, profession, or market. Each of the member enterprises of The Authenticity Alliance applies the Attestation Officer's skills and public authority to solve the inauthenticity pains one of those industries, professions, and markets. For example, Parry Advisory serves banks, while Authenti.Cloud serves those who need assurance of the identities of people with whom keys to encrypted files are shared. AuthentiLaw provides law firms with identity tools which provide confidentiality services to their clients.

To learn more about how the role of the Attestation Officer will help address the problem of inauthenticity, accountability, and establishing a level of identity quality to determine that an individual is who they claim to be, go to https://attestation.pro .

