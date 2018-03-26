Notice of Annual General Meeting in Hexagon AB (publ)

(i) be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday 27 April 2018, and

(ii) notify the company of their intention to attend the Annual General Meeting by filling out a form at Hexagon's website, hexagon.com, or by post to: Hexagon AB, "Annual General Meeting", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, P.O. Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, or by phone +46 8-402 92 21, on Friday 27 April 2018 at the latest.

When giving notice of attendance, the shareholder shall state name, personal identity number/corporate identity number, address, telephone number (daytime) and shareholding. For shareholders that will be represented by a proxy, an original proxy to act on behalf of the shareholder shall be attached to the notice of attendance. A proxy form will be held available on the company's website hexagon.com and will be sent by post to shareholders that contact the company and state their address. Representative of a legal entity shall also send a copy of the registration certificate or similar documentation of authorisation.

In order to participate at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders with nominee-registered shares should request their bank or broker to have the shares owner-registered with Euroclear Sweden AB. Such re-registration must be made by 27 April 2018, which entails that the nominee should be notified of this in due time before the said date.

As stated in the AGM notice, the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of 0.53 EUR per share, and that the record date for entitlement to the dividend shall be 8 May 2018.

Proposal for agenda

Opening of the Meeting. Election of Chairman of the Meeting. Preparation and approval of the voting list. Approval of the agenda. Election of two persons to check the minutes. Determination of compliance with the rules of convocation. The Managing Director's report. Presentation of

(a) the Annual Report, the Auditor's Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Group Auditor's Report for the financial year 2017,

(b) statement by the auditor regarding whether the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, which have been in effect since the last annual general meeting, have been observed, and

(c) the proposal of the Board of Directors for dividend and statement thereon. Resolutions regarding

(a) adoption of the Statement of Income and the Balance Sheet and the Consolidated Statement of Income and the Consolidated Balance Sheet, as per 31 December 2017 ,

(b) appropriation of the company's profit according to the adopted Balance Sheet and resolution regarding record day, and

(c) discharge from liability of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director. Establishment of the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors. Establishment of fees to the board members and auditors. Election of board members and auditors. Election of members of the Nomination Committee. Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives. Closing of the Meeting.

The AGM notice, including all proposals for the AGM, is available on Hexagon's website, , and is appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström

Investor Relations Manager

Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27

ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen

Chief Marketing Officer

Hexagon AB

+1 -04-554-0972

media@hexagon.com

