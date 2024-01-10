Noticed, Leading eCommerce Agency, Rebrands to UN/COMMON

UN/COMMON LLC

10 Jan, 2024, 11:43 ET

Redefining The Agency D2C Omnichannel Experience

ARDMORE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noticed, a D2C eCommerce and marketing agency renowned for its expertise and innovation, proudly announces its rebranding to UN/COMMON. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to establish itself as the preeminent omnichannel, multi-service partner for mid-market and enterprise eCommerce brands.

UN/COMMON Rebrand Promotional Video

Founded as one of the pioneering Shopify Plus partners globally, Noticed has consistently positioned itself as a leader in the eCommerce space. The evolution into UN/COMMON is a testament to the company's dedication to delivering comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of its clients.

We are thrilled to announce our repositioning as UN/COMMON. Since 2015, riding the D2C wave, we've identified a need for a unique agency model to support brands in their future growth. The Direct-to-Consumer marketing landscape is changing with the scaling of customer acquisition costs and declining customer lifetime value.

As the DTC market becomes more saturated, our mission is to redefine agency relationships and tackle market challenges. We will evolve our services to support brands under one umbrella better to support them with GTM strategy, digital transformation, data analytics, creative, performance marketing, conversion optimization, and retention. This holistic approach addresses a noticeable gap where agencies offer partial solutions without delivering a full suite effectively.

In recent years, we've observed brands struggling with profitable growth. The future of agency success lies in strategic alliances and specialized expertise to form an all-star team. Our approach is partner-owner-led, focusing on data-driven decisions and dedicated to scaling DTC brands strategically, sustainably, and profitably.

UN/COMMON is more than a name; it's our commitment to think and work differently, to be proactive in an often reactive industry. Our goal is to repair the broken DTC playbook in the agency world, integrating different channels to reduce Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) and maximize Customer Lifetime Value (LTV).

We're set to challenge the status quo in the agency ecosystem, and I want to thank our team, clients, and technology partners who have supported our journey to rebranding and redefining our identity.

As a leader in Shopify Plus & Klaviyo, UN/COMMON delivers extensive experience and a proven track record in propelling growth and digital transformation for D2C eCommerce brands. With a diverse, inclusive, and globally distributed team spanning multiple continents, the company adopts a comprehensive approach to address the unique challenges faced by its clients.

The evolution to UN/COMMON signifies more than a name change; it represents the company's steadfast commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in eCommerce. Focused on innovation, elevating customer experiences, and implementing results-driven strategies, UN/COMMON stands out as the premier partner to empower brands to thrive in a perpetually evolving digital landscape.

For more information about UN/COMMON and its services, please visit https://www.uncommonagency.co

About UN/COMMON

UN/COMMON, formerly Noticed, is a leading eCommerce agency that specializes in providing omnichannel solutions for mid-market and enterprise brands. With a global team and a reputation for excellence, UN/COMMON offers a range of services designed to empower brands in the digital world. As a leading Shopify Plus partner and Klaviyo Elite partner, UN/COMMON is at the forefront of eCommerce innovation.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE UN/COMMON LLC

