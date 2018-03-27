Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance with the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Royal Dutch Shell plc

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 26, 2018 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2017, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share Type

Number of notional dividend shares acquired

Price per Share

Ben van Beurden

26 March 2018

RDSA

12,331.63

 EUR 25.55

Jessica Uhl

26 March 2018

RDS.A

1,797.17

 USD 64.18

John Abbott

26 March 2018

RDSB

3,376.65

 GBP 22.56

Harry Brekelmans

26 March 2018

RDSA

3,207.46

 EUR 25.55

Andrew Brown

26 March 2018

RDSB

3,253.71

 GBP 22.56

Ronan Cassidy

26 March 2018

RDSB

2,299.83

 GBP 22.56

Donny Ching

26 March 2018

RDSA

2,410.45

 EUR 25.55

Maarten Wetselaar

26 March 2018

RDSA

2,752.62

 EUR 25.55

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

25.55

Volume

12,331.63

Total

315,073.15

Aggregated information

Volume

12,331.63

Price

25.55

Total

315,073.15

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)

Identification Code

US7802592060

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

USD

Price

64.18

Volume

1,797.17

Total

115,342.37

Aggregated information

Volume

1,797.17

Price

64.18

Total

115,342.37

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

John

Last Name(s)

Abbott

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

22.56

Volume

3,376.65

Total

76,177.22

Aggregated information

Volume

3,376.65

Price

22.56

Total

76,177.22

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

25.55

Volume

3,207.46

Total

81,950.60

Aggregated information

Volume

3,207.46

Price

25.55

Total

81,950.60

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Andrew

Last Name(s)

Brown

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

22.56

Volume

3,253.71

Total

73,403.70

Aggregated information

Volume

3,253.71

Price

22.56

Total

73,403.70

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

22.56

Volume

2,299.83

Total

51,884.16

Aggregated information

Volume

2,299.83

Price

22.56

Total

51,884.16

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

25.55

Volume

2,410.45

Total

61,587.00

Aggregated information

Volume

2,410.45

Price

25.55

Total

61,587.00

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Maarten

Last Name(s)

Wetselaar

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas and New Energies Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

25.55

Volume

2,752.62

Total

70,329.44

Aggregated information

Volume

2,752.62

Price

25.55

Total

70,329.44

Date of transaction

26/03/2018

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

