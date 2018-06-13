Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Announces 2018 Scholarship Winners

Kristine Hocker

Ava Padgett

Jordan Lindzy

Addyson Keszei

Jack Bahmer

Yvette Santos

Renee Nerenberg

Caleb Rodriguez

Collin Esarey

Melissa Weaver

Rose Kelly

Jack Murphy

Current College Student Recipients:

Arieanna Eaton (2017 Recipient)

(2017 Recipient) Honoka Suzuki

Jessica Vera

Lia Rose Acri

Mara Bahmer (2017 Recipient)

(2017 Recipient) Jean Marie Freeby

Bonita Murphy

Alexa Rozycki (2017 Recipient)

(2017 Recipient) Vivian Crumlish (2017 Recipient)

(2017 Recipient) Christian Dennis

Diana Gonzalez

Matthew Decloedt (2017 Recipient)

(2017 Recipient) Karla Gonzales

The scholarship committee, made up of Notre Dame FCU employees and members of its Board of Directors, selected students who demonstrated a well-rounded portfolio of academics, financial need, community involvement, leadership and participation in academic activities.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union hosted a reception at the Morris Inn yesterday to celebrate the 2018 recipients. Reba Hayes, Executive Administrative Assistant to the CEO and Committee Chair, stated, "All of us here at Notre Dame FCU look forward to the Scholarship program each year. The selection committee reviewed a record number of applicants this year. We are excited to announce Notre Dame FCU was able to respond to the increased need by awarding a record number of scholarships!"

Notre Dame FCU believes that higher education is among the most important intellectual and creative resources necessary to face current and future societal needs and challenges. Over the last six years, Notre Dame FCU has awarded 73 scholarships to deserving students.

"The entire Notre Dame FCU family is proud to be able to offer scholarships to support these very deserving students! We send our heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients and wish them the very best in their future endeavors," said Tom Gryp, President and CEO at Notre Dame Federal Credit Union.

About Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $600 million and more than 57,000 members worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's nine convenient branch locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups.

