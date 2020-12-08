Novel Reveals New Account About Why the Space Shuttle Challenger Crew Died on January 28, 1986

MCALESTER, Okla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the re-release of the space novel IMPACT, the author has disclosed that it was the specific intervention of the senior staff of the Reagan White House that forced NASA to make its outrageous key decisions on the evening of January 27, 1986, that created the space catastrophe the next morning! The loss of Challenger and the seven-member crew during the morning launch of January 28, 1986 happened primarily because of political interference! At last, the rest of the story for the space shuttle Challenger disaster has finally been told!

Space Shuttle Novel by Gregory Rogers, former USAF/NASA flight surgeon Gregory Rogers, Author in 1993

Background: The author, Major (Dr.) Gregory Rogers, served as the Chief of Aerospace Medicine for the U.S. Air Force for Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, in 1990. As a rescue flight surgeon for the Department of Defense astronaut rescue and recovery team at Kennedy Space Center, he directly supported the space shuttle launches from the famous Space Center. As such, he personally dealt with many people at both Johnson Space Center and Kennedy Space Center where he learned the information he now discloses.

Originally published in 1995, IMPACT is the story of a space shuttle mission that suffers an impact from orbital space debris. The crew faces perils similar only to the Apollo 13 mission. Sadly, the lack of a repair kit as emphasized in 1995 was also a key factor in the loss of the Columbia crew in 2003.

After the original publishing in 1995, Rogers had book signings with a number of astronauts and other space personalities, including at Space Center Houston, Merritt Island, the Astronaut Hall of Fame, Space Camp – Titusville, and many military locations across the country.

