Now Certified Effective Against Covid-19 Antimicrobial Polymer Surface Covering

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandArmor Technologies manufactures SafeWalls®, the revolutionary antimicrobial, stain-free, polymer wallcoverings which are the only commercial Type II wallcoverings certified effective against COVID-19.

During these unprecedented times, keeping your customers and staff safe requires a multi-layered plan beginning with securing your facility. BrandArmor+® is the only matte finish polymer film manufactured specifically for wallcoverings and other high-touch surfaces to make them permanently antimicrobial. These solutions offer protection to various industries, including healthcare, food service, hospitality, educational, retail, and other public-facing outlets.

SafeWalls – a commercial-grade, Type II wallcovering – brings any graphic design or imagery to life, from murals and logos to patterns and photographs. They can be applied to various wall surfaces, windows, tables, kiosks, and other high-touch surfaces. SafeWalls combines bacteria and virus resistance with a polymer finish's durability, all with beautiful custom designs. What sets SafeWalls apart from other products in the market is its groundbreaking BrandArmor+ polymer surface manufactured with safe, active antimicrobials embedded at the compound level. These antimicrobials inhibit the growth of 99.99% of microbes, bacteria and viruses on the surface. Customers can rest easy as the antimicrobial protection embeds in the product and never wears off. With FDA, EPA, and ISO approval, it's safe to use in all environments.

About BrandArmor

BrandArmor Technologies continues to be an industry leader in the development of technology solutions products in the print manufacturing industry. Its products feature a proprietary polymer which protects the environment-facing surface with a zero-PVC polymer surface. BrandArmor is chemically inert and will repel, without degradation, most environmental pollutants and chemicals, which generally attack and degrade regular vinyl graphics. BrandArmor products are backed by an industry exclusive five-year 100% replacement warranty. Manufactured in the U.S.A.

