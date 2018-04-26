NOW® Partners with Celebrity Health Coach Kelly LeVeque to Debut First-Of-Its-Kind Digital Smoothie Builder Based on LeVeque's Fab Four Diet Formula

The Fab Four formula, which LeVeque has used to transform the diets of A-listers like Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba and Emmy Rossum, ensures the body gets the right amount of macronutrients from proteins, fats, fiber and greens to help balance blood sugar and shut down hunger hormones. LeVeque prefers a smoothie in the morning because the liquid meal helps the body continue to cleanse from the night before, while keeping her satisfied and more alert throughout the day. Now anyone can easily follow her formula with the exclusive #BodyLoveNOW50 smoothie tool, which features Kelly's favorite 50 NOW ingredients, to build a natural, nutrient-rich smoothie.

"What's so empowering about wellness is knowing and trusting the ingredients that are nourishing your body, and that's why NOW is my preferred brand," said LeVeque. "Not only do they go above and beyond to ensure their products are clean and pure, but I love that they're a family-owned company celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year. It's comforting to know they have my back when it comes to making high quality and affordable natural products I can trust."

According to LeVeque, the partnership with NOW brings an important wellness philosophy to light. "Wellness isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. What works for one person might not work for someone else. So what the Fab Four formula and #BodyLoveNOW50 smoothie builder does is give you a guideline of the types of nutrients to add into your routine, which can be personalized to anyone," said LeVeque. "It's up to YOU to make smarter choices, and NOW can help fill in the blanks with the variety of trusted products and ingredients to choose from."

NOW is the largest independent and family-owned manufacturer of natural products in the U.S. health food store channel, offering more than 1,400 products, from functional foods and supplements to sports nutrition and health and beauty products, as well as essential oils.

In addition to making a nutrient-rich smoothie an important body-loving, morning habit, LeVeque shares her top five tips for smarter routines overall, from what you eat to how you treat the body. For more, including a series of videos featuring Kelly's tips and a look at her daily routines, visit nowfoods.com/bodylove.

Hack Homemade Recipes with Super Swaps or Adds. Remember, eating MORE of the right foods and nutrients during the day is key, so kick up your daily menu with boosts of super nutrients and/or super foods. For example, add a dash of curcumin powder to a simple greens salad and grill your Brussels sprouts (or any vegetable) with Ellyndale® Naturals Premium Avocado Oil. You'll get that perfect sear from the oil's high smoke point, plus the added benefit of monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. A Dirty Gut = A Healthy Glow. Inside the colon, or the gut, is a bacterial system called the microbiome that accounts for the majority of cells in the body and is directly connected to our health and wellness. Not only is 80 percent of the immune system located in the gut, but the health of the gut significantly influences the health of our skin, the largest organ in the body. The "dirtier" we can make the gut by filling it with good or healthy bacteria, the healthier our skin can be. Supplementing with a probiotic you can trust can be an easy way to achieve a dirty gut.* Start with this probiotic and digestive health product finder to find a probiotic that meets your needs. Add Oiling to Your Nighttime Routine. Oiling is probably my best kept secret and keeps my skin dewy and hydrated. This is not the thick night crème you are used to, but a thin veil of simple oils to calm, hydrate and help skin look healthy. Contrary to popular belief, bacteria don't grow in these oils. I make my own oil blend of NOW® Solutions Organic Rose Hip Seed Oil and Organic Tamanu Oil. Rose Hip is rich in Omega-6 essential fatty acids and can be used to aid in skin renewal to replenish a healthy glow and for antioxidant protection.* Tamanu Oil has naturally occurring essential fatty acids that promote soft, radiant, hydrated skin. What I love about blending oils myself is that I know the quality of ingredients I'm choosing, plus it's so much more affordable! Pack It To Go. Most of us have action-packed days of work, fitness, etc. and can easily be gone for 12-14 hours each day. Being away from home, whether you're staying local or traveling, can pose a challenge to our daily routines. Packing portable light meals or filling snacks is important to keep you sated and energized through the day. My favorite trick is my "take out" smoothie kit. Fill a zip-top pouch or shaker cup with a serving of protein powder, chia seeds or NOW® Organic Acacia Fiber Powder, and powdered greens. When you're out, order an iced coffee or tea, add the smoothie kit, and you've got a Fab Four Smoothie to sip. Take Time to Slow Down. Slowing down isn't just for Sunday nights (although quiet, lazy Sundays are always welcome). It's important to take time to relax and unwind from the daily hustle, too. To do this, I dim the lights, slip into cozies and brew a cup of tea. When my stress levels are high I lean on adaptogenic herbs like Tulsi.* Tulsi, also referred to as Holy Basil, helps the body adapt to everyday stress, supports a healthy immune system and promotes positive mood.* Holy Basil is a great way to get acquainted with adaptogens.*

To coordinate an interview with LeVeque, email Alana.Horinko@nowfoods.com. Follow NOW Instagram (@nowfoodsofficial), as well as Facebook (@nowfoodsofficial) and Twitter (@nowfoods).

ABOUT NOW®:

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality, and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After 50 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

ABOUT KELLY LEVEQUE:

Kelly LeVeque (@bewellbykelly) is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life. Kelly is a regular contributor for numerous health, wellness and lifestyle publications. She rounded out her education with a number of other certifications including being certified as a Health Coach through The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, certified as a 200 Hr Yoga Instructor though American Yoga School and NSCA-Certified Personal Trainer® (NSCA-CPT)® through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.





*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Alana Horinko, 630-545-9098 Alana.Horinko@nowfoods.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-partners-with-celebrity-health-coach-kelly-leveque-to-debut-first-of-its-kind-digital-smoothie-builder-based-on-leveques-fab-four-diet-formula-300634981.html

SOURCE NOW®