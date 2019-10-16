Nowigence Announces Regulation A+ Initial Public Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowigence, Inc., the leading provider of an automated reading and comprehension AI platform, announced today that it seeks funding through the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) qualified Regulation A-plus (Reg A+) initial public offering (IPO) of Class A common stock. Regulation A-plus IPO was promulgated into a law under Title IV of the Jobs Act 2012, which falls under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933. This allows companies in their early stages to seek investments from the public.

Nowigence has developed a revolutionary AI platform, Pluaris, that mimics the human ability to read and analyze information but does it nearly 6,000 times faster. Pluaris integrates with many standard business tools, automatically ingesting and organizing information in ways intelligence is available in seconds.

"The AI Revolution is upon us," said Anoop Bhatia, President and CEO, Nowigence. "There are many companies that have developed a niche product, which is semi-automated, requiring human-assistance to provide outputs. We are fully automated and deliver quality output without human assistance. We taught machines natural languages like the way we obtain our first language in school going into grammatical and syntactic structure of each sentence. This gets us granularity at large-scale unlike any other company and our design allows for personalization-at-scale. Informational needs are different for every user, as are their work objectives."

The platform is initially focused on producing an AI generated analysis in real-time that feels like a hand curated briefing for salespeople. Sales, we believe, is the starting point for being in business. Providing salespeople with a machine that can read for them in the right context and synthesize intelligence allows them to get back to their 9 to 5 work-life balance.

This public offering comes as a unique opportunity for individuals who wish to invest in the Artificial Intelligence space. Nowigence has raised capital through its private channels since 2015. It is now going public to raise a maximum of $10 million, as qualified by the SEC, in its first tranche to accelerate the growth of its business.

To learn more about investing with Nowigence, Inc., visit:

https://www.fundpep.com/campaign/nowigence-public-offering-ipo-public-offering-ipo

ABOUT NOWIGENCE:

Nowigence, Inc. is a fast-growing SaaS company using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, and Machine Teaching to comprehend large amounts of information, analyze key intelligence, and prime humans to determine the business implications from data. Since its focus in AI from 2015, Nowigence has grown from its early beginnings in Albany, New York into a global software solution changing the way businesses build strategies, make decisions, identify risks, and win business.

© 2019 Nowigence, Inc. All rights reserved. Nowigence® and Pluaris® are among the trademarks of Nowigence, Inc.

SOURCE Nowigence, Inc.