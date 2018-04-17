NRD Capital Announces Minority Investment In Harri, LLC

The newest technology company to join NRD Capital's diverse portfolio, the Harri Workforce OS™ platform streamlines the full breadth of the employee lifecycle. A unique aspect of the platform is its purposeful build for service industry verticals, with an initial focus on the hospitality industry.

The software offers a full suite of talent-technology solutions, with more than 30 modules around candidate sourcing, hiring and onboarding, labor management, learning, performance management and more. Harri's clients currently include restaurants, hotels and other hospitality businesses. With nearly 500,000 job seekers and 8,300 employers enrolled, Harri's innovative and intuitive platform maximizes efficiency for all parties.

"As leaders in the franchise and hospitality industries, NRD Capital knows the value in acquiring, retaining, and optimizing top-talent," said Aziz Hashim, NRD Capital Founder and Managing Partner. "We're confident our investment in Harri will assist in strengthening the platform as a next generation total talent solution for the hospitality industry."

"In hospitality, people are our greatest resource, but also our greatest challenge. Hospitality businesses of all sizes are grappling with the need to offer their employees technology that is built to embrace labor related challenges, and Harri was built to solve that problem," said Luke Fryer, CEO of Harri. "This round of funding will allow us to accelerate our investment in R&D and go-to-market capabilities. It will also support the expansion of marketplace and business intelligence capabilities, plus help us grow the community."

Harri joins NRD's extensive portfolio of companies across the hospitality, service/retail and technology industries. For more information about NRD Capital, please visit www.nrdcapital.com. For additional information about Harri, please visit www.harri.com.

About NRD Capital Management, LLC

NRD Capital Management, LLC, founded by Aziz Hashim, is a private equity firm that invests in companies offering superior products/services and compelling unit-level economics. By infusing capital and applying operating expertise, NRD guides its investments towards strategic growth. The fund invests in small to mid-sized brands (franchise and non-franchise), both domestic and international, primarily focusing on restaurants, technologies and service/retail opportunities. Through the NRD Foundation, the firm supports non-profit and for-profit international organizations that create entrepreneurs, foster financial independence, and power academic research focused on franchise entrepreneurship. For additional information, please visit www.nrdcapital.com.

