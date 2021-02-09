NSC Moves Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSC , a leading staffing agency dedicated to connecting companies and government agencies with skilled workers in the marine, manufacturing, and light industrial industries, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Portsmouth, VA to Atlanta, GA.

NSC, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in 2020, kicks off the new year with an additional milestone fueled by its sustained growth. The company now leverages a new base of operations in Atlanta to deliver expanded services to its clients and gain internal efficiencies, while maintaining its presence in Portsmouth. The new space provides state-of-the-art facilities for its employees and reflects NSC's people-focused culture and commitment to being a great place to work.

"We are thrilled to be part of the thriving hub of Atlanta," said Joe Myers, NSC's chief operating officer. "This move follows two decades of steady growth and punctuates our mission to provide exceptional workforce solutions to our clients and enhance our associates' quality of life. With our core office located in the heart of a vibrant city that is easily accessible to the rest of the country, we can tap into an abundance of local talent and support future growth."

NSC's relocation comes on the heels of receiving numerous honors and awards for its growth and service quality. In 2020, NSC was recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as the nation's 35th largest industrial staffing firm and won ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Talent Award.

Effective immediately, the new address for NSC corporate headquarters is: 950 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 1650, Atlanta, GA 30326.

About NSC

NSC was founded in 2000 by Paul Rodriguez, with an idea and determination to build a stronger America by connecting businesses with highly skilled workers. Today, the staffing company occupies more than 30 offices nationwide and places talent in 48 states. Government agencies and marine, technical, manufacturing, and light industrial companies all trust NSC to provide the creative workforce solutions they need to operate at peak performance.

Dedicated to improving communities and creating opportunities for individuals, NSC also delivers hands-on training in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Local workers are equipped with valuable trade skills and deployed to work at locations where specialized skill sets are in high demand. For more information, visit www.nsc-tech.com .

