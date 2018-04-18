NSF Certifies ZeroWater to Reduce Lead and Other Heavy Metals to Safe Levels

TREVOSE, Pa., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, lead in drinking water continues to make headlines. Until the nationwide problem is resolved, ZeroWater is empowering consumers with a filtration system to correct the issue. The ZeroWater filtration system is the only pour-through pitcher system that is certified by the NSF to reduce lead and chromium 3 and 6 to a safe level. ZeroWater filters remove 99.6% of all total dissolved solids based on EPA certified lab tests equating to a 000 measurement on a digital water quality meter; equivalent to purified bottled water.

ZeroWater 12 Cup Ready-Pour Pour

A February 2018 analysis conducted by the Environmental Working Group (https://www.ewg.org/news-and-analysis/2018/02/epa-data-tap-water-more-1000-communities-tainted-lead-above-action-level#.Wo2cUKjwaUm) revealed that tap water in more than 1,000 communities is tainted with lead above the Environmental Protection Agency's action level. Those affected include 1.8 million Americans in 45 states.

Statistics point to the ongoing need for drinking water filtration. However, when it comes to water filters, consumers should be doing their research. As a recent ABC News headline (http://abcnews4.com/news/local/not-all-water-filters-created-equal-expert-says) points out, "Not all water filters [are] created equal."

"One of the first things consumers should look for … is an NSF or WQA seal." The presence of such a seal serves as a mark of assurance that the filter has been tested and cleared by one of the most respected independent certification organizations in existence today.

"Every day there are new reports of lead or other contaminants entering Americans' drinking water," says ZeroWater's spokesperson. "Until these matters are resolved, consumers must be proactive."

For more information or to set up an interview with ZeroWater executives, please contact Dawn Ryden at 512-294-6218 or Dawn@3D-Comm.com. For further information on ZeroWater please visit www.zerowater.com.

About ZeroWater®

ZeroWater delivers high-performance water filtration to consumers through its premium 5-stage ion exchange filter, which removes virtually all total dissolved solids (TDS). Making it the only pour-through filtration system on the market that is NSF certified to meet standards for lead removal as well as other heavy metals. In addition, Good Housekeeping Research Institute findings reveal that ZeroWater filters remove more pharmaceuticals and chemicals than Brita and PUR.

CONTACT: Dawn Ryden

512.294.6218

193579@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsf-certifies-zerowater-to-reduce-lead-and-other-heavy-metals-to-safe-levels-300631630.html

SOURCE ZeroWater

Related Links

http://www.zerowater.com

