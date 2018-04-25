NSF International Offers Two New Green Chemistry Verification Services for Textile Companies

The first assessment, the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals Manufactured Restricted Substances List (ZDHC MRSL), screens for hazardous chemicals used in the processing and manufacturing of textiles. These chemical applications range from mold prevention used in storing leather, to emulsifier and dispersing agents for dyes and prints, to the phthalates used to make plastic buttons more flexible and durable.

Through the program, NSF International screens chemical-formulation information supplied by the manufacturer and determines if it meets the requirements of ZHDC MRSL Conformance Level 1 certification. MRSL is a list of chemical substances banned from international use in facilities that process textile materials and trim parts in apparel, leather and footwear.

The second assessment, the ToxFMD Screened ChemistryTM Program, includes the ZDHC MRSL screen but also incorporates additional chemical reviews. In addition to screening chemicals against a restricted substances list, ToxFMD® assesses the human and environmental hazards associated with each chemical within formulations used in the textile industry.

As consumers demand safer products, manufacturing processes and transparency, brands and suppliers are looking more closely at the chemicals they use. A major benefit of ToxFMD®: Companies can comply with supplier requirements and promote green chemistry without divulging proprietary formulations to outside parties.

"Third-party evaluation, completed by our toxicologists through a robust and comprehensive vetting process using state-of-the-art resources, promotes transparency and allows manufacturers to demonstrate compliance with supplier and consumer demands," said Jenny Oorbeck, General Manager of NSF International's Sustainability Services.

NSF International, an independent, not-for-profit organization, will serve as a third-party assessor for ToxFMD® along with ToxServices, the developer of the chemical assessment program.

"Teaming up with NSF International to deliver cost-effective and high-quality evaluations is a win-win for clients, brands and the environment," said Margaret Whittaker, ToxServices Managing Director.

As part of ToxFMD®, companies are required to disclose all intentionally added ingredients at any concentration and all residuals or impurities greater than 100 parts per million (ppm) in the final textile treatment formulation. These findings are kept confidential so manufacturers can meet supplier demands and program requirements without divulging proprietary information. Clients are given an "acceptable" or "non-acceptable" status based on the ToxFMD® assessment.

ToxFMD® provides a streamlined platform for chemical hazard assessment and does not require membership fees or subscription. NSF International reviews the chemicals against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Chemical Ingredients List (SCIL) or Master Criteria, the GreenScreen List Translator® (GS LT) or GreenScreen® for Safer Chemicals (GS), and the ZDHC MRSL.

For more information about the ToxFMD® and ZDHC services, contact Jeff Wilson, Senior Business Development Manager for Sustainability, at sustainability@nsf.org.

For media interviews, please contact Thomas Frey, APR at media@nsf.org or +1 734.214.6242.

NSF International is an independent, global organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF's sustainability certification, testing and consulting services can lower risk, increase growth and reduce costs, while instilling marketplace and investor confidence. Services include safer chemistry, responsible sourcing for food and textiles, landfill-free, climate services, sustainable product certification and e-waste and forestry verifications.

CONTACT: Thomas Frey, APR

+1 734 214 6242

media@nsf.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsf-international-offers-two-new-green-chemistry-verification-services-for-textile-companies-300636421.html

SOURCE NSF International

Related Links

http://www.nsf.org

