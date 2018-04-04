Nucor Invites You to Join Its First Quarter of 2018 Conference Call on the Web

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) first quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host John Ferriola, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. The event will be available on the Internet on April 19, 2018, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nucor's First Quarter of 2018 Conference Call


2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 19, 2018


https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/25290 or at http://www.nucor.com



Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above


If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and HBI/DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

