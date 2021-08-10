NuCurrent and Klipsch Achieve Wireless Charging Milestones, Industry-Leading Performance in Multiple Models of T5 II True Wireless Earphones

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of Klipsch's T5 II ANC True Wireless Earphones, NuCurrent announces a major industry milestone of having its wireless charging technology licensed in 5 models of the T5 II True Wireless Earphone line and the 2X Charging Mat.

"Having our technology power multiple Klipsch products in one of the fastest-growing consumer product categories is unprecedented in the wireless power industry," said NuCurrent Global Sales Director, Rob Diebold. "This reinforces the value of our technology and our dominant position in successfully getting products to mass production with innovative OEM customers like Klipsch."

Delivering charging speeds that are 2X faster than any hearable product in the industry, NuCurrent's technology is now available in the following Klipsch devices:

T5 II Wireless Sport (Standard, McLaren & PGA Models)

With NuCurrent's wireless charging technology, the T5 II Wireless Sport earphone models charge twice as fast as the next competitor on standard Qi chargers. This high-performance technology also provided Klipsch with the design freedom to use higher-quality, thicker materials, providing sleek-and-durable cases that look great while protecting the earphones.

T5 II Wireless ANC (Standard Model and McLaren Model with 2X Charging Mat)

The recently-launched ANC (active noise cancelling) models also deliver wireless charging speeds twice as fast as the next competitor on standard Qi chargers. Additionally, these models achieve inductive power transfer through a metallic case, making the T5 II ANC models the first hearable cases in the world to do so.

"It's one thing to develop industry-leading charging speeds as we did with the T5 II Wireless Sport models, but we set the bar even higher with the ANC models by achieving those speeds with a metallic case," said Diebold. "There's real proof that - with the right technology and expertise - wireless power can help product developers make products that are beautifully designed and incredibly useful."

The T5 II Wireless ANC McLaren Model ships with the Klipsch 2X Charging Mat, which features one charging zone optimized for Klipsch ANC earphone cases, another charging zone for Qi compatible phones.

"As the true wireless category continues to grow, we see that charging speed and reliability really matter to our customers," said Klipsch Senior Manager of Product Development, Vlad Grodzinskiy. "With the technology and expertise provided by NuCurrent, we know that Klipsch customers are getting the best possible experience in the T5 II Wireless Sport and ANC models."

Klipsch T5 II wireless earphones can be purchased online: https://www.klipsch.com/wireless-headphones

About NuCurrent

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and other high-flying product developers with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. Our core technologies span magnetics, software and systems simulation. We have over 160 patents granted and pending globally, and unparalleled internal tools that enhance speed to market, improve product performance and mitigate major development risks. Our broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of appliances, smartphones, wearables, hearables, consumer electronics, medical devices, robotics, IoT, sporting equipment and other emerging product categories.

NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency, design flexibility and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company headquartered in Chicago, IL.

