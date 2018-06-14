Nuevolution Approved for Listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

The shares will be traded in the Small Cap segment under the same ticker (NUE) and with the same ISIN code (SE0007730650). No new shares will be issued in connection with the listing. Shareholders of Nuevolution do not need to take any action in connection with the delisting from Nasdaq First North Premier or the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

"Since our IPO on First North Premier in December 2015, we have realized several milestones from existing partnerships, we have entered two new and major partnership agreements with Amgen and Almirall, we have built the world largest screening collection of synthetic molecules for drug discovery of tablet-based medicines, we have matured our pipeline to be closer to clinical development than ever, and we have broadened the shareholder base. With this step of listing on the main market, we hope to stimulate further interest from institutional as well as international investors for investing in Nuevolution AB (publ). All of this would not have been possible without the strong and loyal support that we see from our investors. Thank you!", said Alex Haahr Gouliaev, Chief Executive Officer.

Prospectus

Nuevolution has prepared a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading of the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and published on the company's website on or about 20 June 2018.

Advisors

In connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, Carnegie Investment Bank has acted financial advisor, and Advokatfirman Vinge has acted legal advisor.

For further information, please contact:

Alex Haahr Gouliaev, CEO

Phone: +45-7020-0987

E-mail: ahg@nuevolution.com

Henrik D. Simonsen, CFO

Phone: +45-3913-0947

E-mail: hs@nuevolution.com

This is information that Nuevolution AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 16.30 CET on 14 June 2018.

About Nuevolution AB (publ)

Nuevolution AB (publ) is a leading small molecule drug discovery biotech company founded in 2001, and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Nuevolution partners its discovery platform and programs with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to seek future benefit of patients in need of novel medical treatment option. Nuevolution's internal programs are focused on therapeutically important targets within inflammation, oncology and immuno-oncology.

Nuevolution AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North in Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NUE). Redeye AB acts as Certified Advisor to Nuevolution AB (publ). More information about Nuevolution can be found on: www.nuevolution.com.

