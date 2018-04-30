STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB ("Medivir" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Medivir has changed as a result of conversion of all class A shares to class B shares.
Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 24,287,818 shares in Medivir, of which 0 are class A shares and 24,287,818 class B shares, totaling 24,287,818 votes.
For further information, please contact:
Christine Lind
CEO
Medivir AB
phone: +46-(0)-8-5468-3100
Erik Björk
CFO
Medivir AB
phone: +46-(0)-72-228-2831
This is information that Medivir AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.30 CET on 30 April 2018.
About Medivir
Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical needs. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (ticker: MVIR). www.medivir.com.
