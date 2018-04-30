For further information, please contact:

Christine Lind

CEO

Medivir AB

phone: +46-(0)-8-5468-3100

Erik Björk

CFO

Medivir AB

phone: +46-(0)-72-228-2831

This is information that Medivir AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.30 CET on 30 April 2018.

About Medivir

Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical needs. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (ticker: MVIR). www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/medivir/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-medivir,c2509073

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/652/2509073/832376.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-medivir-300638737.html

SOURCE Medivir

Related Links

http://www.medivir.com

