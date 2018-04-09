Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 11, 2018

DATE: Wednesday, April 11, 2018

TIME: 12:30 p.m. ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In January 2018 , the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals ( Ireland ) Limited (Nuvo Ireland) acquired the U.S. product and intellectual property rights to Resultz from Piedmont Pharmaceuticals LLC ( Piedmont ). Resultz was cleared as a Class 1 medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2017 and has not yet been commercially launched in the U.S. Nuvo anticipates commercializing Resultz in the U.S. through a licensing partner and has already initiated discussions with potential licensees.

, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals ( ) Limited (Nuvo Ireland) acquired the U.S. product and intellectual property rights to Resultz from Piedmont Pharmaceuticals LLC ( ). Resultz was cleared as a Class 1 medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in and has not yet been commercially launched in the U.S. Nuvo anticipates commercializing Resultz in the U.S. through a licensing partner and has already initiated discussions with potential licensees. In December 2017 , the Company acquired the global, ex-U.S. product and intellectual property rights to Resultz from Piedmont . The transaction included existing royalty streams in France , Spain , Portugal , Belgium , Ireland and the United Kingdom , Canada , Russia , Australia , and Israel which are generated from a network of existing global licensees and license agreements that were assumed by Nuvo.

, the Company acquired the global, ex-U.S. product and intellectual property rights to Resultz from . The transaction included existing royalty streams in , , , , and the , , , , and which are generated from a network of existing global licensees and license agreements that were assumed by Nuvo. In December 2017 , the Company entered into a license and distribution agreement with Gebro Pharma AG for the exclusive right to register, distribute, market and sell Pennsaid 2% in Switzerland and Liechtenstein .

, the Company entered into a license and distribution agreement with Gebro Pharma AG for the exclusive right to register, distribute, market and sell Pennsaid 2% in and . In November 2017 , the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) approved the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its outstanding common shares as appropriate opportunities arise from time-to-time. Pursuant to the notice, Nuvo is authorized to acquire up to a maximum of 919,819 of its common shares, or approximately 10% of the public float of 9,198,191 as of November 30, 2017 , for cancellation over the next 12 months. Nuvo believes that the repurchase of a portion of outstanding common shares is an appropriate use of available cash and is in the best interest of Nuvo and its shareholders.

, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) approved the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its outstanding common shares as appropriate opportunities arise from time-to-time. Pursuant to the notice, Nuvo is authorized to acquire up to a maximum of 919,819 of its common shares, or approximately 10% of the public float of 9,198,191 as of , for cancellation over the next 12 months. Nuvo believes that the repurchase of a portion of outstanding common shares is an appropriate use of available cash and is in the best interest of Nuvo and its shareholders. On November 28, 2017 , the Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQX® market in the United States under the symbol "NRIFF". Nuvo's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol "NRI".

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nuvo (TSX: NRI; OTCQX: NRIFF) is a global commercial healthcare company with a portfolio of commercial products and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. Nuvo has four commercial products that are available in a number of countries: Pennsaid® 2%, Pennsaid, Resultz® and the heated lidocaine/tetracaine patch. Nuvo manufactures Pennsaid 2% for the U.S market, Pennsaid for the global market and the bulk drug product for the HLT Patch at its FDA, Health Canada and E.U. approved manufacturing facility in Varennes, Québec. The Company's focus is to maximize the value of Pennsaid 2% and Resultz through out-licensing to commercial partners in international markets and identifying new opportunities to acquire additional, accretive, late-stage products or businesses to further diversify the Company's existing product portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvo-pharmaceuticals-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-april-11-2018-300626258.html

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nuvopharmaceuticals.com

