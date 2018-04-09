Nyansa Recognized As Network Analytics Innovator By Enterprise Management Associates

The EMA Innovator Awards highlight vendors that demonstrate true innovation in the IT industry. On a rolling basis throughout the year, EMA analysts present these awards to vendors that have advanced their respective industries and solved pressing problems for their customers.

Nyansa's Voyance remediation engine capability within Nyansa's Voyance user performance management platform was recognized by EMA as an advanced analytics technology that enables proactive network problem detection.

EMA bases its award selection through original research on enterprise networking trends, interaction with the industry, and conversations with network practitioners.

"In recent years, the concept of network analytics has emerged as a critical area of investment for network operations," said Shamus McGillicuddy, senior analyst, Enterprise Management Associates. "Nyansa represents a new breed of pure-play network analytics vendors whose whole value proposition is based on discovering insights that often go unnoticed by traditional network monitoring solutions."

According to EMA With the new Voyance Remediation Engine, Nyansa now offers a new series of workflows for proactive problem prevention. The problems the Remediation Engine solves are issues that have not yet resulted in network fault or performance problems. Instead, the tool is predictive, identifying trends that could lead to issues in the future.

The Remediation engine, Integrated within Nyansa's Voyance user performance management platform, uses machine learning and analytics to identify statistical outliers in network conditions and form conclusions on what those anomalies mean. When a user logs into Voyance, the remediation engine shows a list of events that it has determined to be of critical importance, along with a diagnosis of the event and, more importantly, suggestions on how to fix the issue. Finally, the solution will validate whether any changes a network manager makes in response to these insights actually solves the issue.

THE FIRST TRUE USER PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Voyance by Nyansa was developed as a vendor-agnostic IT network analytics system, purpose-built to analyze user device experience across heterogeneous enterprise environments. Now deployed across hundreds of sites, Voyance currently analyzes over 2 million wired and wireless clients a day accessing networks across 150,000 wireless access point and switches.

Voyance is a software-based, full-stack, user performance management SaaS service that requires no agents, hardware sensors or client software.

A cloud-based software as a service solution, Voyance inspects, analyzes and correlates all wired data, wireless metrics as well as other infrastructure and applications data across the entire network stack. This gives IT staff new power to automatically baseline network services within their environment, establish objective benchmarks for good user network performance, pinpoint specific client problems and suggest their root causes and remediation recommendations.

Voyance delivers extraordinary insights into client access, network services, IoT devices and enterprise applications issues that impact the user experience. Voyance is also unique in its ability to help IT organizations quickly understand the actual and potential impact of changes made to their network infrastructure, such as adding new applications, network capacity planning, network service upgrades and new WLAN features.

ABOUT THE EMA INNOVATOR AWARDS

The EMA Innovator Awards recognize vendors that demonstrate true innovation in the IT industry to advance their respective industries and solve pressing problems for their customers. EMA bases its award selection upon its original research, interaction with the industry, and conversations with network practitioners.

