NYC Department of Design and Construction Seeks Industry Input on the Development of New York City's Design-Build Borough-Based Jails Program

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is inviting interested vendors to respond to a Request for Information (RFI) regarding future potential design-build solicitations for the New York City Borough-Based Jails Program.

The RFI (available for download here ) seeks expert perspective and feedback on a range of procurement and market issues in order to effectively develop the Request for Qualifications (RFQs) and Request for Proposals (RFPs) that will be issued under the two-step solicitation process for the new jails system, which will build four new jails in the boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens. Each of the four new jails is anticipated to cost in excess of $1 billion.

"New York City truly wants to be the owner of choice for design-build firms with experience managing and overseeing large and complex projects," said NYC Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Lorraine Grillo. "As we create this entirely new transformative program, we want advice from experienced vendors on how to effectively and efficiently structure the process in order to mitigate risk and deliver the best possible projects on time and on budget."

Firms and parties interested in advising DDC on the creation of the new program are strongly encouraged to download the RFI and submit responses to the topics listed in Part III. Responses are limited to 20 pages and should be sent by July 15, 2019 to NYCBBJ@ddc.nyc.gov .

In April 2019, DDC awarded a $107.4 million contract for program and project management for the borough-based jails program to AECOM-Hill, a joint venture of AECOM and Hill International.

More information about the borough-based jails program, including the RFI, can be found on the DDC website here:

https://www.ddcanywhere.nyc/DesignBuild/

More information about New York City's overall effort to close the existing jail on Rikers Island can be found on the City's website here:

https://rikers.cityofnewyork.us/

More information about how to do business with New York City and become a City-certified M/WBE can be found on the DDC website here:

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/ddc/mwbe/mwbe.page



About the NYC Department of Design and Construction

The Department of Design and Construction is the City's primary capital construction project manager. In supporting Mayor de Blasio's long-term vision of growth, sustainability, resiliency, equity and healthy living, DDC provides communities with new or renovated public buildings such as such as firehouses, libraries, police precincts, and new or upgraded roads, sewers and water mains in all five boroughs. To manage this $12 billion portfolio, DDC partners with other City agencies, architects and consultants, whose experience bring efficient, innovative and environmentally-conscious design and construction strategies to City projects. For more information, please visit nyc.gov/ddc .

