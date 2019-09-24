NYSIR Awards Professional Development Scholarships to Student Transportation Employees

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR) has announced that student transportation employees from five separate school districts across the state were awarded scholarships to help fund their attendance at a New York Association for Pupil Transport (NYAPT) conference.

The grants were awarded to Barbara Martin, a bus driver at Berne-Knox-Westerloo Central District in Albany County; Theresa Ferré, a bus driver and driver instructor at Williamson Central School District in Wayne County; Suzanne Ehlers, head bus driver at Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District in Erie County; Castel Stone, a dispatcher at Jericho School District in Nassau County; and Shannon Fulghum, a chauffeur at Hendrick Hudson School District in Westchester County.

Robert W. Lulley, Jr., executive director of NYSIR, cited the reciprocal's "long commitment to partnering with New York education-related associations to provide professional development opportunities for education, training and a valuable exchange of ideas among peers."

NYAPT David Christopher noted that the scholarships allow members of his organization "to attend the NYAPT annual conference and trade show, giving them access to information and education to help make their school district transportation operations run safer and more efficiently, benefiting students and the community."

The conference was held earlier this year in Albany.

NYSIR is a nonprofit reciprocal insurer of more than 350 school districts and BOCES across New York State. It is owned, operated and governed by districts that belong to the reciprocal, which provides its members with comprehensive, cost-effective property and liability insurance, as well as in-depth risk management programs. This year, NYSIR celebrates its 30th anniversary.

