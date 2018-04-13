NYU Tandon School of Engineering Cybersecurity Expert to Discuss "Hacking for Venture Capital"

NYU Tandon Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Nasir Memon, who also serves as director of online learning at the school, will be a featured participant on the HACKNYC 2018C panel "Hacking for Venture Capital," providing advice for startups whose goals include securing critical infrastructure. Panelists are expected to address such questions as:

How can startups leverage corporate, federal, and state innovation programs?

What can be learned from more established companies?

What specific attributes might convince an investor or corporate entity to take a chance on a small, newly launched venture?

"It is absolutely vital for there to be cooperation between university research centers, such as NYU's Center for Cybersecurity, and industry," Memon asserted, explaining why it was important that academics like himself participate in HACKNYC 2018 and other events. "Academic researchers possess big-picture insight but lack the real-world data needed to do the best modeling and proof-of-concept work. At the same time, industry entities have data but lack the time and personnel to analyze and act upon it."

There have been early attempts to forge just such mutually beneficial relationships, and results have been promising, he explained, noting that one of his own postdoctoral fellows was recently embedded at a highly regarded international financial services firm. Memon has a solid track record of forging productive industry-academic partnerships. At NYU Tandon, he has, for example, launched the NY Cyber Fellowship, which provides scholarship of as much as 75 percent of tuition support toward an elite online cybersecurity master's degree program. Elite businesses and the New York City Cyber Command are advising closely on curriculum and providing mentors, career opportunities and real-world projects for the students.

HACKNYC 2018 will take place from May 8 to May 10 at Microsoft's Technology Center at 11 Times Square and will be keynoted by Mike Krygier, the New York City deputy chief information security officer and head of urban technology at NYC Cyber Command. He will discuss the city's recent launch of NYC Secure, the first initiative to defend New Yorkers from malicious cyber activity online.

"The support of NYU to the HACKNYC 2018 event – to bring the perspective of academia – is important to the success of the event," said Conference Chairman Tom Brennan.

"Hacking for Venture Capital," which will be moderated by Greg Irwin of BWG Strategy, will take place on May 8 at 3:30 p.m. Memon's fellow panelists will include Ron Gula, CEO of Gula Tech Adventures; Phil Venables, chief operational risk officer of Goldman Sachs; Sounil Yu, senior vice president of Bank of America; David Stern, chief information security officer of BGC Partners; and Tim Dawson, managing director of cybersecurity at HSBC.

For more information or to register, click here.

