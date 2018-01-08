o9 Solutions positioned by Gartner as Furthest in Completeness of Vision in Challengers Quadrant on 2017 Magic Quadrant for Retail Assortment Management

Speaking on behalf of o9 Solutions, CEO, Co-Founder Chakri Gottemukkala said, "Gartner's positioning of o9 as the furthest in completeness of vision in the challengers quadrant is evidence [to me] of the trajectory we are on with our Premier A. I. Platform for Integrated Planning and Operations Management. Every leader should review this report in detail as the vendor strength section is especially exciting."

Innovations in o9's AI platform which their clients are finding invaluable include:

Ability to connect structured and unstructured data from within and outside the enterprise to detect risks and opportunities earlier;

Predictive and prescriptive analytics through seamless integration to open source libraries such as R enabling superior insights to be delivered into planning processes;

Scalability and performance improvements to do analytics and planning at big data volumes;

Algorithmic enhancements to drive real-time demand/supply match and what-if scenario planning;

Bi-directional Excel and email connectivity to the planning models for increased user adoption; and,

Enhanced natural language driven report creation to support live meetings on the system.

Drawing from their people's decades of expertise in supply chain planning, o9 is reshaping how Retail Assortment processes operate in the digital age. Vikas Goel, GM of Consumer Goods and Retail at o9 Solutions, said, "Today's retailers are facing razor thin margins, finicky customers, and fierce competition. o9 is helping those retailers meet these challenges by rapidly transforming processes and existing systems with a modern A. I. platform that enables people to make smarter decisions, faster than ever before. The Gartner news is further proof for me that our customers appreciate o9's commitment to rapid deployment, prolific adoption, simple interfaces, and unprecedented return-on investment."

ABOUT o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is processes driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing the P&L, they can all be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—graph-based enterprise modeling, big data, analytics, algorithms, scenario planning, collaboration, easy-to-use interfaces, cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 creates systems that empower organizations with superior visibility, predictive and prescriptive insight, automation and collaboration to achieve high levels of productivity, speed and expertise in decision-making and execution.

