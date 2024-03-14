OAKBERRY and Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Collaborate to Serve Up The Sabalenka Signature Açaí Bowl

Serving up a winning combination, the Sabalenka Signature Açaí Bowl is made with OAKBERRY's all-natural and organic açaí, chia pudding and peanut butter, topped off with cacao nibs and banana. Just as the tennis star takes on her next match, fans have the opportunity to try her "go-to" order and eat like a champion. To celebrate the launch of her bowl nationwide, Sabalenka will be hosting fans and media at OAKBERRY's Meridian location in Miami Beach on March 19, giving the inside scoop on how OAKBERRY helps her stay fueled throughout the season.

"OAKBERRY has been fueling me both on and off the court since I was first introduced to it here in Miami," said Aryna Sabalenka. "Whether for breakfast or post-training fuel, my bowl has everything you need to get energized and I am thrilled that OAKBERRY is giving fans everywhere a chance to try it out!"

"Our partnership with Aryna has been seamless, as she not only loves the products but also aligns herself with our mission of providing nutritious and delicious food that fuels consumers," stated Bruno Cardinali, Global Head of Marketing at OAKBERRY. "We can't wait for our fans to try the Sabalenka Signature Bowl so they can get involved with the partnership and prepare to conquer their day just as a professional athlete would!"

Last year marked a breakthrough season for Sabalenka, as she solidified herself as one of the world's top tennis players. Sabalenka has shown that she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon, as she started off the year by earning her second major singles title and announcing her partnership with OAKBERRY as it expands its footprint both in the United States and across the world.

The tennis star is the first member of OAKBERRY's growing roster of athletic partners to collaborate on a menu item. Over the brand's history, OAKBERRY has also partnered with lifestyle-centric teams and organizations, including the Moneygram Haas F1 Team, the World Surf League, and many more.

For updates on the exciting partnership, be sure to follow @oakberryusa and check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location near you.

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

