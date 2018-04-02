Oasis Outsourcing Welcomes Gerald Purgay as Chief Marketing Officer

Based in the company's West Palm Beach headquarters, Purgay brings a strong business-to-business background with significant experience in the professional services arena. His expertise in the areas of Branding, Digital and Demand Generation with a reputation for effectively partnering with sales and leading high performing teams will be an asset in fueling the firm's growth trajectory. Prior to joining Oasis Outsourcing, he held similar leadership roles. Most recently, as CMO, Talent at Mercer, he led revenue growth and brand leadership through demand generation and data-driven digital initiatives. Previously, he led global marketing for Right Management and B2B Marketing for Manpower Group.

"As Oasis continues to grow, it is critically important that we keep building our management team with experienced, talented professionals who will help drive our culture of values, collaboration and excellence," said Kelley Castell, Chief Operating Officer. "I'm confident that Gerald's vast experience and track record of success will be invaluable to Oasis as we continue our focus on providing best-in-class HR solutions and experiences to our clients and worksite employees."

Purgay has an MBA in Global Marketing from the New York Institute of Technology and a BA in Economics from York University in Toronto, Canada. He is also completing a second master's degree in Digital Strategy & Innovation at Boston University.

About Oasis Outsourcing Holdings, Inc.

Oasis Outsourcing is a Florida-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO) serving more than 260,000 employees and 8,000 clients nationwide. Founded in 1996, Oasis specializes in providing human resources services, employee benefits administration, payroll and tax administration, risk management services and staffing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Oasis is accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), ensuring the highest level of ethical, financial and operational standards in the PEO industry and has received SOC 1 Type II (formerly SAS 70) certification for its high level of accuracy and performance. Oasis, through its subsidiaries, is qualified to offer IRS-certified professional employer organization (CPEO) services.

Oasis is majority-owned by private equity firms Stone Point Capital and Kelso, with the remainder owned by Oasis management. Offices are located in Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Boca Raton, FL; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Edison, NJ; Houston, TX; Jacksonville, FL; Los Angeles, CA; Manhattan, NY; Miami, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; New Haven, CT; Orlando, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Provo, UT; San Diego, CA; Sarasota, FL; St. Louis MO; Tampa, FL; Tucson, AZ; and West Palm Beach, FL. For more information about Oasis Outsourcing, visit www.oasisadvantage.com.

