OATzarella Now Gluten Free Certified

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based cheese, OATzarella, has become third party certified as Gluten Free. With this certification, OATzarella also has become National Celiac Association endorsed, and can carry the certification badge proudly on all products.

OATzarella features gluten free ingredients and is produced in a fully gluten free facility.

OATzarella Dairy-Free Mini Cheese Wheels Gluten Free Certified and National Celiac Association Endorsed

Additionally, OATzarella is hand made from oats that are grown under the Purity Protocol. Purity Protocol provides greater transparency by taking a farm-to-table approach to ensuring products are gluten-free. To attain this distinction, the oats must reach "requirements for seed stock purity as well as criteria for harvesting, transport, storage, processing and manufacturing." - The Gluten-Free Certification Organization

"At Rucksack Foods, we have found many are choosing a dairy-free lifestyle, either for health, allergy, or sustainable and ethical reasons," says Rucksack Foods Executive Chef and Chief of Product Development, Claudio Pirollo. "We take seriously our responsibility to ensure that products are safe, and use the finest ingredients".

About OATzarella

OATzarella is an organic plant-based cheese, hand crafted using gluten free domestic steel cut oats and Ancient Foods brand extra virgin olive oil, imported from the mountains of Greece.

OATzarella is free of the world's top-8 allergens and can be eaten with favorite foods or on its own. The product is hand made in Southern California. OATzarella is certified organic, vegan, gluten free, kosher, and is non-GMO.

About Rucksack Foods

Rucksack Foods was founded to solve the lack of high quality, delicious and good-for-you dairy-free cheeses.

As a family run business, Rucksack Foods is committed to quality. The company demands high quality ingredients which are natural and healthy for consumers.

