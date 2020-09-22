Oberheiden Law Expands Practice to Include Motorcycle Accident Cases Nationwide

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden Law, a personal injury and wrongful death law firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce the expansion of its practice to include serious and fatal motorcycle accident cases nationwide.

"I am delighted to announce the nationwide expansion of our motorcycle accident practice," says Dr. Oberheiden. "Motorcycle accidents are to blame for a disproportionate number of injury-involved and fatal highway collisions on U.S. roadways. Injured riders and their families deserve just compensation, but insurance companies often fight vigorously to deny their claims. Our firm is now poised to help riders and families throughout the United States secure the financial resources they need to recover."

Dr. Nick Oberheiden is a highly sought-after litigator who is known as a relentless advocate for his clients. He has been featured in many national and international publications and frequently serves as a legal commentator for nationally-syndicated media outlets. In personal injury and wrongful death cases, Dr. Oberheiden works closely with his clients to understand the unique impacts of their injuries and their loved ones' deaths so that he can seek maximum compensation for their losses.

In conjunction with the nationwide expansion of its motorcycle accident practice, Oberheiden Law is also announcing that James S. Bell has joined the firm as a Senior Partner. A nationally-renowned litigator, Mr. Bell will be working alongside Dr. Oberheiden to fight for injured riders and grieving families who have suffered catastrophic and life-altering losses due to driver negligence and motorcycle defects.

Mr. Bell is an accomplished attorney who is best known for securing the largest personal injury verdict in America in 2017. He is a skilled litigator capable of handling the most complex and contentious negotiations while simultaneously preparing for trial. Mr. Bell is also well-known for his innovative approach to case preparation and presentation—an approach which he has been asked to teach to other lawyers on numerous occasions.

Injured motorcycle riders and families who have lost loved ones in motorcycle accidents nationwide can contact Oberheiden Law 24/7 for a free initial consultation. The firm can be reached at 866-551-1825 or online at www.MyMotorcycleAccidentAttorneys.com.

This statement contains information that does not constitute legal advice. Results from past cases do not guarantee similar outcomes. This information may include attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. All website disclaimers apply.

