Observables Partners with Shot Tracer Technologies to Integrate Gunshot Detection Into the AlwaysON™ Secure Premises Management SaaS Platform

"Through this partnership, Observables' users will have access to meaningful information during active shooter situations. This is critical in today's environment to reduce fear in the education and worship markets," said Abe Schryer, CEO of Observables. "This integration can notify law enforcement and allows information about the situation to be conveyed quickly and efficiently to anyone on the premises by tying together public address systems and/or digital signage to keep the public informed and as calm as possible in a difficult situation."

"The combination of Shot Tracer® and Observables will allow dealers to install life-saving, cost effective technology in schools, houses of worship and high-value businesses enabling them to have an automated shooting alert system in case a shooting event takes place," said Allan Overcast, Shot Tracer Technologies President and CEO. "I don't want technology to take lives. I want technology to save lives."

The agreement combines the strengths of both companies: Shot Tracer Technologies' state-of-the-art Gunshot Detection & Alert service and Observables' AlwaysON™ Premises Management Platform.

About Observables:

Observables Inc. provides Premises Management Services for security, IT and telecom dealers, integrators and MSPs. Our AlwaysON™ Cloud Portal and IOBOT™ Software-Defined Security Device manages, monitors, and controls critical infrastructure and connected services. It easily provides alarm, network, access control, automation, voice, and video. Simplifies installs, integrates cyber offerings, lowers operating expenses, generates recurring revenue streaks and creates sticky relationships with happy customers. Observables is privately held in Santa Barbara, California. Visit www.observables.com.

About Shot Tracer Technologies:

Shot Tracer Technologies, Inc. is a privately owned technology development company based in Billings Montana that focuses on developing technology to save lives.

