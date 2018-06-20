Off the Bone Barbeque Takes the Cake

"We wanted to surprise Rose and Dwight with a cake that would represent their restaurant's special place in the community. Elizabeth delivered a beautiful design that wowed the 225 guests at the anniversary event," stated Margaret McKoin, CEO of The Time Group.

Off the Bone Barbeque, located at 1734 South Lamar Street, Dallas, is a place where guests enjoy Pitmaster Dwight's delicious Texas barbeque with a cajun flair. Rose has created gourmet side dishes using her mother's southern recipes. The outstanding food is what attracts people to their restaurant, but it's the warm family atmosphere that keeps them coming back year after year.

Rose and Dwight are known for taking the cake. It started when they decided to retire and open a restaurant after each had successful 35 year careers in corporate jobs. They wanted to give back to their community while doing something they love. They have served many professional athletes and celebrities over the years, but they most enjoy serving their local neighborhood guests. Their team consists of extended family, college students and people who were looking for a second chance. They are leaders in the community and in the restaurant industry serving on many boards while participating in too many charity events to mention them all.

After 10 amazing years, they are looking forward to what exciting things are in their future. Rose says she wants to expand "catering". Click to see messages from their long time guests.

