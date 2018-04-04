Beginning in February, participating advertisers have benefited from promoting specific products to in-market buyers through exclusive placements on leading partnering websites. Category and search return pages now feature promoted products that advertisers can buy into and target up to 1,000 keywords to drive search return promotion.

The program provides suppliers with direct control over which products to promote and the ability to assign specific products to site placements. There are several ways to reach customers, such as in-line with organic search results, featured on the right rail or across browse pages. The product-to-placement assignment ensures a consistent customer experience, while allowing suppliers to own up to 100% share of voice for the category and search pages.

OfferLogic also enables advertisers to buy into the cross-sell experience and onto the post-sale page, significantly expanding a brand's control and presence on the site.

With OfferLogic's PLA platform, suppliers enjoy access to powerful reporting data. OfferLogic's enhanced reporting capability enables visibility into performance by SKU, by day, by keyword, and by placement location and type.

Please visit our website www.offerlogic.com to learn more.

About OfferLogic:

Founded in 2012, OfferLogic is a marketing technology company that powers B2B and Retail private marketplaces. Each day, OfferLogic promotes thousands of offers that drive direct sales on ecommerce sites or referrals to participating advertisers. The OfferLogic platform leverages a decision-engine, container library, and marketing automation features & integrations, to serve relevant personalized offers.

Contacts:

OfferLogic, Inc.

Media Team

news@offerlogic.com

https://www.offerlogic.com/category/news/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offerlogic-announces-new-product-listing-ads-pla-capability--program-300622359.html

SOURCE OfferLogic

Related Links

http://www.offerlogic.com

