OFS Introduces New 200 W, 1640 nm Semi-Random Raman Laser Module

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIE Photonics West 2025, Booth #4505 -- OFS, a leading innovator in fiber optic solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest high-power product, the 200 W, 1640 nm Semi-Random Raman Laser Module. This cutting-edge module leverages OFS' expertise in Raman fiber laser technology to achieve unprecedented power levels, offering a simple yet robust solution for advanced OEM fiber laser systems.

"The new semi-random laser architecture is a significant step forward in scaling OFS' commercial Raman module product line. It delivers exceptional performance and integration ease for our customers," said Dr. Jeffrey W. Nicholson, Senior Engineering Manager at OFS.

Designed for Superior Performance

The 200 W, 1640 nm Semi-Random Raman Laser Module is engineered for efficient pumping of Tm-doped fiber lasers, utilizing cost-effective 915 nm laser diodes. It delivers high-power, true single-mode output with low quantum defect, ensuring seamless OEM integration, and optimized performance for demanding industrial and scientific applications.

To learn more about the OFS 200 W, 1640 nm Semi-Random Raman Laser Module visit OFS Booth #4505 during Photonics West or explore detailed product specifications and applications at www.ofsoptics.com/photonics-west.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer, and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. Our Furukawa Solutions brand is creating future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com

SOURCE OFS