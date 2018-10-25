Ohio Banks Gain Parity With South Dakota Banks in The Passing of Ohio House Bill 353, Sutton Bank Adds Gift Cards to Their Prepaid Product Line

ATTICA, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The passing of Ohio House Bill 353 is a small part of the Ohio Department of Commerce's drive to attract business to the state and add jobs.

Attica, Ohio-based Sutton Bank - already one of the top fifteen issuers of prepaid cards in the country - is expanding its prepaid offerings and, with that expansion, will be adding new jobs in Ohio.

Sutton is a privately held community bank that, founded in 1878, has built strong roots in the Midwest while simultaneously establishing their reputation from Silicon Valley to New York. They've achieved prominence in the fast-changing financial technology - FinTech - world which Eric Gillet, Sutton Bank's CEO, chalks up to living by their motto; Old Fashioned Innovation.

"We have assembled a key group of innovative thinkers and financial leaders at Sutton Bank including leading experts in the prepaid card market," explains Gillet. "We knew a few years ago that our prepaid division in particular had the ability to expand in an intelligent but robust manner. With the critical passing of Ohio House Bill 353 - a bill that repealed the state's current unclaimed funds or escheatment law - we are now on an even statutory regulatory playing field with the South Dakota banks. We have the ability to compete with the largest issuers of prepaid cards yet still have the attractive interchange business model driven by Dodd-Frank for certain banks and circumstances. We're nimble yet can scale up quickly and easily by working with our key partners."

Network branded gift cards carry the network provider's logo and bear the brand of Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. These gift cards can be used anywhere those same issuing logos are accepted and Sutton Bank's continued expansion into gift cards means that individuals anywhere in the country can use their prepaid card anywhere those network cards are accepted.

These gift cards can be used anywhere those same issuing logos are accepted and Sutton Bank's continued expansion into gift cards adds to their already full menu of prepaid products. Both businesses and consumers love the cards - business for many uses including dispersals, rebates, rewards, incentives, payroll, insurance claims, health benefits and more.

More information about Sutton Bank can be found online at https://www.suttonbank.com. More information about Sutton Payments can be found at https://www.suttonpayments.com. Interviews with Sutton Bank's CEO Eric Gillett or SVP Jeff Lewis can be arranged through Bridget Boyle at 440.506.7753.

