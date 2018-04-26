Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings

"Our Community First mission provided opportunities for commercial loan growth and rising debit and credit card usage this quarter. The growth in those income sources, combined with an extraordinary tax season, resulted in another profitable quarter for the company," commented President and CEO Tom Wiseman. "I look forward to sharing this success with our shareholders at our Annual Meeting on May 16."

For the first quarter of 2018, net interest income increased $645,000, or 5.9 percent, from the same period last year. Contributing to the growth in net interest income was the growth in earning assets. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, average earning assets increased $84 million from the same period the prior year. The growth in average earning assets was primarily attributable to seasonal liquidity provided from processing tax refunds and from the loan portfolio. For the first quarter of 2018, the average balance of funds maintained at the Federal Reserve increased $46 million from the first quarter of 2017. Approximately half of the increase was related to higher average balances associated with processing tax refunds. This increase in average balance, when coupled with the 75 basis point increase in short-term interest rates since December 31, 2016, generated an additional $424,000 in interest income. For the first quarter of 2018, average loans increased $31 million from the same period last year, led by growth within the commercial loan segment. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, interest and fees on loans increased $459,000 from the same period last year. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the net interest margin was 4.38 percent, compared to 4.52 percent for the same period the prior year. The decrease in net interest margin was related to the higher balances maintained at the Federal Reserve, which diluted the net interest margin due to the yield on those balances being less than other earning assets, such as loans and securities.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the provision for loan loss expense totaled $756,000, compared to $145,000 for the same period last year, an increase of $611,000. For the three months ended March, 31, 2018, the provision for loan loss expense incurred was related to net loan charge-offs of $259,000 and to an increase in general reserves related to certain economic risk and historical loan loss factors. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans at March 31, 2018 was 1.63 percent compared to 1.36 percent at December 31, 2017 and 1.19 percent at March 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 1.04 percent of total loans at March 31, 2018, compared to .97 percent at December 31, 2017 and .99 percent at March 31, 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, noninterest income totaled $3,076,000, a decrease of $37,000 from the first quarter of 2017. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, tax refund processing fees totaled $1,228,000, a decrease of $148,000 from the same period the prior year. The decrease was related to the lower per item fee received by the Company under the contract with the third-party tax refund product provider. Partially offsetting the decrease in tax refund processing fees was the increase in fee income related to interchange income earned from debit and credit transactions, which increased $81,000 from the same period last year.

Noninterest expense totaled $9,808,000 for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $433,000, or 4.6 percent, from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $338,000 from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily related to annual merit increases. The remaining noninterest expenses increased $95,000, led by an increase in data processing and professional fees, which was partially offset by lower foreclosure costs.

For the three months ended March 31, 3018, income tax expense totaled $656,000, a decrease of $585,000 from the same period last year. The primary contributor to the lower tax expense was the lower federal income tax rate applicable to 2018. As part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted on December 22, 2017, the Company's statutory federal income tax rate was reduced from 34 percent to 21 percent.

The Company's total assets at March 31, 2018 were $1.096 billion, an increase of $70 million from December 31, 2017. The increase from December 31, 2017 was primarily related to the influx of deposits from seasonal tax refund processing.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns Ohio Valley Bank, with 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (ii) competitive pressures; (iii) fluctuations in interest rates; (iv) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (v) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (vi) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; and (vii) regulatory changes. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events. See Item 1.A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, for further discussion of the risks affecting the business of the Company and the value of an investment in its shares.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)









































Three months ended













March 31,













2018

2017 PER SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share











$ 0.71

$ 0.69 Dividends per share











$ 0.21

$ 0.21 Book value per share











$ 23.56

$ 23.00 Dividend payout ratio (a)











29.33%

30.46% Weighted average shares outstanding







4,711,608

4,672,316



















DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)













Dividends reinvested under

















employee stock ownership plan (b)









$ 173

$ 188 Dividends reinvested under

















dividend reinvestment plan (c)











$ 363

$ 415



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average equity











12.41%

12.41% Return on average assets











1.20%

1.23% Net interest margin (d)











4.38%

4.52% Efficiency ratio (e)











66.76%

66.18% Average earning assets (in 000's)











$ 1,075,070

$ 991,543



















(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.











(b) Shares purchased from OVBC.

















(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.









(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.





(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.



























OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

















Three months ended (in $000's)











March 31,













2018

2017 Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans











$ 11,249

$ 10,790 Interest and dividends on securities









775

688 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks







685

260 Total interest income











12,709

11,738 Interest expense:

















Deposits











892

600 Borrowings











307

273 Total interest expense











1,199

873 Net interest income











11,510

10,865 Provision for loan losses











756

145 Noninterest income:

















Service charges on deposit accounts







502

504 Trust fees











60

58 Income from bank owned life insurance and













annuity assets











176

222 Mortgage banking income











64

55 Electronic refund check / deposit fees







1,228

1,376 Debit / credit card interchange income







861

780 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned







(13)

(50) Other











198

168 Total noninterest income











3,076

3,113 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits











5,702

5,364 Occupancy











441

434 Furniture and equipment











254

260 Professional fees











508

453 Marketing expense











262

255 FDIC insurance











143

158 Data processing











714

535 Software











396

359 Foreclosed assets











55

192 Amortization of intangibles











36

41 Other











1,297

1,324 Total noninterest expense











9,808

9,375 Income before income taxes











4,022

4,458 Income taxes











656

1,241 NET INCOME











$ 3,366

$ 3,217











OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)























(in $000's, except share data)











March 31,

December 31,













2018

2017 ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks







$ 12,881

$ 12,664 Interest-bearing deposits with banks









131,281

61,909 Total cash and cash equivalents











144,162

74,573 Certificates of deposit in financial institutions







1,820

1,820 Securities available for sale











105,457

101,125 Securities held to maturity (estimated fair value: 2018 - $17,809; 2017 - $18,079)

17,353

17,581 Restricted investments in bank stocks









7,506

7,506 Total loans











768,065

769,319 Less: Allowance for loan losses











(7,996)

(7,499) Net loans











760,069

761,820 Premises and equipment, net











13,475

13,281 Other real estate owned











1,343

1,574 Accrued interest receivable











2,552

2,503 Goodwill











7,371

7,371 Other intangible assets, net











478

514 Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets







28,851

28,675 Other assets











5,984

7,947 Total assets











$ 1,096,421

$ 1,026,290



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits











$ 314,413

$ 253,655 Interest-bearing deposits











605,095

603,069 Total deposits











919,508

856,724 Other borrowed funds











42,603

35,949 Subordinated debentures











8,500

8,500 Accrued liabilities











14,599

15,756 Total liabilities











985,210

916,929



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;







2018 - 5,379,522 shares issued; 2017 - 5,362,005 shares issued)



5,379

5,362 Additional paid-in capital











48,586

47,895 Retained earnings











75,073

72,694 Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(2,115)

(878) Treasury stock, at cost (659,739 shares)







(15,712)

(15,712) Total shareholders' equity











111,211

109,361 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 1,096,421

$ 1,026,290

