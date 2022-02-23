Oil And Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market to Grow by USD 968.32 million | Technavio

Feb 23, 2022, 12:11 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 968.32 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of this market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the rise in cross-border and cross-country pipeline infrastructure will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the volatility in crude oil prices will restrict market growth.
Company Profiles
The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market report include information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipments to fit the latest ergonomic evolutions in control room and consoles design, operator effectiveness and extended operation workspace as well as optimized CAPEX and OPEX that allows proper channeling of information to assigned operators, under the brand name of ABB.
- Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment that combines business and operational strategies into one, allowing to gain sharper insight and control every data leading to intelligent decisions, safer conditions, increase efficiencies and greater profits, under the brand name of Emerson.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment that helps in delivering supported hardware and operating systems, providing a migration path for ease of upgrade and protect investment in training and data integrity, under the brand name of General Electronics.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is classified into hardware components and software systems. The hardware components segment will contribute to the largest share of the market. Mozambique, Tanzania, offshore pre-salt basins of Brazil, Myanmar offshore, and the South China Sea are some of the new oil and gas exploration potential areas. This will drive the need for pipeline networks to connect fields to onshore terminals and to deliver crude oil to demand centers across countries. Consequently, the installation of pipeline monitoring hardware components will increase in these regions.
- By geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
|
Oil And Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.50%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 968.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.87
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Russian Federation, Canada, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hardware components - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- ORBCOMM Inc.
- QinetiQ Group Plc
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
