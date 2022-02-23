Oil And Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market to Grow by USD 968.32 million | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rise in cross-border and cross-country pipeline infrastructure will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the volatility in crude oil prices will restrict market growth.

Company Profiles

The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market report include information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipments to fit the latest ergonomic evolutions in control room and consoles design, operator effectiveness and extended operation workspace as well as optimized CAPEX and OPEX that allows proper channeling of information to assigned operators, under the brand name of ABB.

The company offers oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipments to fit the latest ergonomic evolutions in control room and consoles design, operator effectiveness and extended operation workspace as well as optimized CAPEX and OPEX that allows proper channeling of information to assigned operators, under the brand name of ABB. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment that combines business and operational strategies into one, allowing to gain sharper insight and control every data leading to intelligent decisions, safer conditions, increase efficiencies and greater profits, under the brand name of Emerson.

The company offers oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment that combines business and operational strategies into one, allowing to gain sharper insight and control every data leading to intelligent decisions, safer conditions, increase efficiencies and greater profits, under the brand name of Emerson. General Electric Co. - The company offers oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment that helps in delivering supported hardware and operating systems, providing a migration path for ease of upgrade and protect investment in training and data integrity, under the brand name of General Electronics.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into hardware components and software systems. The hardware components segment will contribute to the largest share of the market. Mozambique , Tanzania , offshore pre-salt basins of Brazil , Myanmar offshore, and the South China Sea are some of the new oil and gas exploration potential areas. This will drive the need for pipeline networks to connect fields to onshore terminals and to deliver crude oil to demand centers across countries. Consequently, the installation of pipeline monitoring hardware components will increase in these regions.

will contribute to the largest share of the market. , , offshore pre-salt basins of , offshore, and the South China Sea are some of the new oil and gas exploration potential areas. This will drive the need for pipeline networks to connect fields to onshore terminals and to deliver crude oil to demand centers across countries. Consequently, the installation of pipeline monitoring hardware components will increase in these regions. By geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Oil And Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.50% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 968.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

