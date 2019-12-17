Olaotan Richard, CEO of Aims Digital Network Launches Digital Marketing Services to Support Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olaotan Richard, CEO and co-founder of Aims Digital Network recently shared his concerns about startup struggles while trying to survive in clustered marketplaces all over the country and in the world. To help these startups thrive with a competitive edge, he launched digital marketing services to support these target startups.

Aims Digital Network

The first version of the program was set to accommodate the first 15 startups. Richard recently mentioned that "Any business that must thrive in this age has to go digital. Sadly, there are over one hundred million e-commerce websites; it's a very competitive space. However, with the right strategy and picture of an ideal customer, startups can reach out and connect with their prospects. To support them, under the umbrella of Aims Digital Network, we have decided to organize training, as well as subsidized digital marketing services to the startups that reach out to us on a special package treat."

To launch, Richard and the team organized a one-week intensive training for 15 startups at a discounted price and the first 15 to register were invited over to a live-training session at their New York office. The program included extensive training in content marketing strategy, digital advertising, email marketing, social media marketing, web designs, SEO and Google Ads, Public Relations, Content development and distributions to high-ranking sources. Competitive projects were given to the students as teams. The winning team won free consultation on digital marketing for their businesses.

With about a decade of experience in the business, Aims Digital Network devised various consultation and service packages for young startups. We understand how starting up can be expensive. However, we will be providing an exclusive package for the startups that would launch them and help them to scale their businesses, the CEO said passionately.

While speaking as the face of the company, Deborah Belford, the content marketing director explains, "The goal of the startups-oriented digital marketing services is to help some innovative entrepreneurs with bright ideas to gain traction and public awareness. We realized that so many ideas sprout daily in the United States, and resources are not just available to help them. This is why Richard approached the team to customize digital marketing services for them. To permit flexibility, a one-time project custom offer is also available to accommodate these growing businesses."

Related Images

olaotan-richard.jpg

Olaotan Richard

SOURCE Aims Digital Network

Related Links

https://aimsdigitalnetwork.com

