Olefin Derivatives: Global Markets to 2022

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope

This research report categorizes the olefin derivatives market by type. Product type include acrylonitrile, ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, oxo alcohols, propylene glycol, and vinyls.



Report Includes

- 97 data tables.

- A detailed overview and in-depth analysis of global markets for olefin derivatives

- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa

- Identification of growth driving factors, opportunities, restraints, key trends and technology updates in the field

- A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the landscape

- Profiles of leading market players in the industry, including INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PetroChina Company Ltd., Repsol, S.A. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc



Summary

The global olefin derivatives market is registering strong growth due to developing economies such as China and India, low interest rates and low oil prices. At the same time economic growth and increasing demand for olefin derivatives from plastics packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for olefin derivatives in the forecast period.



The market for olefin derivatives reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.



The market for olefin derivatives is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Repsol, INEOS Group Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell, PetroChina and others.



Vinyls accounted for the largest share of the market for olefin derivatives in 2017 at REDACTED.The highest growth is projected to come from Oxo Alcohols which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



Major factors included emerging markets growth, increased demand from packaging and low oil prices.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for olefin derivatives, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.It was followed by North America and Western Europe.



Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the olefin derivatives market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



China is the largest market in terms of value and in the olefin derivatives market. China and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.



The market is challenged by restraints such as safety concerns, recyclable plastics and trade barriers.



