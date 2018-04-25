Olin Announces New Lead Director

Mr. Weideman has been a member of the Corporation's Board since 2015, serving as the Audit Committee Chair and on the Directors and Corporate Governance and Executive Committees. Mr. Weideman enjoyed a 38 year career at The Dow Chemical Company, now known as DowDuPont, until his retirement in 2015. Prior to his retirement, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President from March 2010 until January 2015, as an Interim Chief Financial Officer from November 2009 to March 2010 and was named Executive Vice President of Finance, Dow Agrosciences & Corporate Strategic Development in September 2012, all at Dow.

Mr. Weideman earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Central Michigan University. He also serves as a director of the Mid-Michigan Medical Center and is on the board of trustees at Central Michigan University.

John E. Fischer, the Corporation's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our Board is delighted that Bill Weideman has agreed to serve as Lead Director upon Rich Rompala's retirement. Bill's extensive experience as a financial and business executive in the chemicals industry makes him well-suited to provide the independent leadership that will benefit the Board and the Corporation. We look forward to his guidance, advice and counsel."

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

2018-09

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olin-announces-new-lead-director-300636624.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation

Related Links

http://www.olin.com

