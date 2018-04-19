May 8th: Wells Fargo Industrials Conference (New York, NY)



May 15th: Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference (New York, NY)



May 16th: Tudor Pickering Holt Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference (Houston, TX)



May 21st: UBS Mini Conference (Boston, MA)



May 30th: KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference (Boston, MA)



June 5th: Cowen Chemicals Summit (New York, NY)



June 6th: Citibank Small & Mid Cap Conference (New York, NY)



June 7th: Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit (Chicago, IL)



June 14th: Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference (Westbrook, CT)

A copy of the presentation slides for each of these conferences will be available the evening prior to the event to investors, news media and the general public on Olin's website, www.olin.com, in the Investors section under Investor Presentations.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

2018-08

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olin-to-attend-the-wells-fargo-goldman-sachs-tudor-pickering-holt--co-ubs-keybanc-cowen-citibank-deutsche-bank-and-vertical-research-conferences-300633294.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation

Related Links

http://www.olin.com

