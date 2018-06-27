'Olive You' Campaign at Summer Fancy Food Show in New York

'Olive You' promotes a healthy snack choice at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan-Hellenic Association of Processors of Table Olives (PEMETE) is continuing its three-year promotional campaign co-funded by the European Union, "OLIVE YOU, European Table Olives," in the USA and Canada. The objective of the campaign is to increase awareness and demand of European table olive varieties among consumers and professionals and to further exports of table olives to the United States and Canada.

The "OLIVE YOU, European Table Olives" campaign will take part in the "Summer Fancy Food Show," one of the largest food and beverage trade shows in the USA. It will be held at New York's Jacob Javits Convention Center June 30- July 2, 2018 (Hall 3B, Booths 1616, 1618, 1620, 1622, 1626, 1628, 1630, 1632).

The "Olive You" campaign, with its tasteful presence at the "Summer Fancy Food Show," aims to highlight the modern profile of European table olives, to inform visitors about the quality and flavor of the product and to test new commercial types of the most popular varieties of olives (HALKIDIKI, KALAMATA, KONSERVOLIA).

The trained staff of the stand will record the response and consumption habits as well as the target audience image of the fair for this so-important European product through the campaign questionnaires in order to gather useful information on the awareness and market trends of the preferred varieties, packaging and commercial types of table olives with the best potential in the USA.

"Olive You" will also present a special cooking demonstration with Chef George Katrantzos.

SPECIAL EVENT

Greece is partner country at Summer Fancy Food Show 2018. Enterprise Greece, the national agency for exports and investment, along with PEMETE welcome visitors to two, three-hour cooking demonstrations with Chef Katrantzos and sous chef during the show.

WHERE: Jacob Javits Convention Center, 655 W 34th St, New York City, NY 10001 - Enterprise Greece booth 1322 (Hall 3B)

WHEN: June 30, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

July 1, 2 p.m.–3 p.m.

FANCY FOOD SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 30, 2018: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, July 01, 2018: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Monday, July 02, 2018: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

